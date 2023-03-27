Washington County commissioners have endorsed passage of a bill pending in Nashville to create countywide voting centers that will replace traditional precincts on Election Day.
Commissioners approved a resolution Monday expressing their support for Senate Bill 839/House Bill 937 giving the Washington County Election Commission the authority to implement a pilot program that will allow registered voters with a proper identification to cast a ballot at any one of the 20 designated voting centers in Washington County on Election Day.
Currently, a voter can only cast a vote on Election Day at a specific precinct designated for his or her home address.
The voting centers are being proposed in legislation sponsored by state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and state Reps. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and Tim Hicks, R-Gray.
Before voting to endorse the concept, commissioners heard from Gwynn Mettetal, vice president of the League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee, who said her organization believe the voting centers “will significantly benefit voters and elected officials.” She said the program will reduce confusion over voting precincts and allow voters to cast their ballots on Election Day at sites more convenient to their workplaces.
Voting centers, which has been a concept that has been utilized in parts of Tennessee for more than a decade, works much the same way early voting sites do now. Registered voters can cast a ballot at any of the four early voting locations in Washington County during the state’s 14-day early voting period.
Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections, told the Press earlier this month the bill to create a pilot program “will not sacrifice voting integrity for the sake of convenience.”
The idea of voting centers in Washington County is to allow an already registered voter to go to any of these sites on Election Day. Jones said that means someone who lives in Telford, but works in downtown Johnson City, can cast a ballot at a voting center closer to his or her place of business.
Just as voters are required to do now at an early voting site, they will be asked to provide a proper ID and have their identification verified before beginning the process.
Jones said the county Election Commission began preparing the way for voting centers in 2021 when it reduced the number of Election Day precincts from 35 to 23 locations. Those precincts, which has since seen the split precincts in Gray, Lake Ridge and Indian Trail schools consolidated, will serve as voting centers.
Jones said Monroe County was one of the first in Tennessee to give voting centers a try in 2012.
In other business, commissioners also approved a resolution Monday to amend an earlier capital funding request to replace four school buses after the county’s Board of Education expressed reservations about adding to its propane-powered fleet.
Originally, the school system was looking to buy four new propane buses, in the amount of $460,000, as part of its annual fleet replacement schedule.
Jerry Boyd, the county’s director of schools, told members of the county’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee in early March that the school board decided recently to change that purchase order to three diesel and one propane bus.
The new order has resulted in a projected total cost of $515,496 to purchase the buses. That includes $380,722 for the three diesels and $134,724 for the propane model.
The school system is expecting to receive a $21,000 grant to help cover the purchase cost of the propane bus.
Boyd said the school board members expressed a reluctance to add to the number of propane buses that the county now operates. The school system’s bus fleet is currently made up of 73 diesel models, 17 propane vehicles and one electric.