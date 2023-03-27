Early voting at ETSU

Campaign signs line the sidewalk in October 2022 near the entrance to the early voting site at the D.P. Culp Center on the campus of East Tennessee State University.

 ROBERT HOUK/Johnson City Press

Washington County commissioners have endorsed passage of a bill pending in Nashville to create countywide voting centers that will replace traditional precincts on Election Day.

Commissioners approved a resolution Monday expressing their support for Senate Bill 839/House Bill 937 giving the Washington County Election Commission the authority to implement a pilot program that will allow registered voters with a proper identification to cast a ballot at any one of the 20 designated voting centers in Washington County on Election Day.

