bitcoin.jpg

Residents gathered outside the George P. Jaynes Justice Center on Monday night to show their opposition to the continuation of a bitcoin operation in Washington County. Later, county commissioners heard from a number speakers who are opposed to a plan to move a bitcoin mining operation to the Washington County Industrial Park in Telford.

 By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com

Washington County commissioners voted unanimously Monday to approve the purchase of 140 new voting machines to meet state-mandated requirements for a voter-verified paper audit trail.

A new law requires all 95 counties in Tennessee to have the new voting machines in place by Jan. 1, 2024. The state will reimburse counties for the cost to buy the machines.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Recommended for you