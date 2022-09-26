Residents gathered outside the George P. Jaynes Justice Center on Monday night to show their opposition to the continuation of a bitcoin operation in Washington County. Later, county commissioners heard from a number speakers who are opposed to a plan to move a bitcoin mining operation to the Washington County Industrial Park in Telford.
Washington County commissioners voted unanimously Monday to approve the purchase of 140 new voting machines to meet state-mandated requirements for a voter-verified paper audit trail.
A new law requires all 95 counties in Tennessee to have the new voting machines in place by Jan. 1, 2024. The state will reimburse counties for the cost to buy the machines.
Washington County Election Commission officials said the new machines are estimated to cost $700,000.
By law, the voting machines must have a “paper record that is marked either manually by the voter or with the assistance of a device that includes human-readable voter selections that the voter may check for accuracy before the vote is cast.”
The Election Commission heard proposals in August from three of four state-approved vendors for the new voting machines. Election officials are considering proposals from Harp Enterprises, Lexington, Kentucky; MicroVote General Corp., Indianapolis; and Unisyn Voting Solutions, Vista, California.
In other business Monday:
• Commissioners once again heard from a number of speakers who voiced their opposition to a proposed legal settlement of a pending zoning lawsuit that could see a bitcoin mine moving from its current operation in Limestone to the Washington County Industrial Park.
Tony Bright, director of the nearby Brights Zoo, told the commission his zoo would have to close if Red Dog Technologies LLC is allowed to move to the industrial park. Bright said he is concerned about about harm the noise from the Bitcoin mining could have on 700 animals in the zoo.
“Our animals are the most important thing to us,” Bright said.
Randy Gilliam, a retired pastor who lives near the industrial park, also told commissioners that bitcoin mining offers “no advantage to our community.”
Commissioners later went into a closed door executive session to hear an update on pending litigation with County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson and Jeff Ward, the county’s co-counsel in the zoning lawsuit involving the bitcoin mining operation.
• Commissioners approved a request to transfer $40,000 from capital projects funds for interior renovations to the nursing station at the Washington County Health Department, located at 219 Princeton Road in Johnson City.
The board also approved the use of a $1.1 million state grant to build a storage and immunization facility behind the Dr. Hezekiah B. Hankal building.The grant does not require a local match.
• Commissioners voted to to authorize $25,000 from the capital projects fund to be used for architectural and design work for a stand-alone building to be constructed in front of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center. The resolution also requires the project to be reviewed by the County-Owned Property Committee.
The projected $3.7 million building would serve as offices for the Election Commission and be used for early voting and as conference and training space.
• Commissioners approved a request by the Election Commission to transfer money in its budget to cover a pay increase for poll workers on Election Day. A precinct worker is currently paid $100 for 16 hours of work on Election Day.
That compensation will be increased to $140. Precinct officers will also see their pay go from $125 to $160 for working an Election Day.