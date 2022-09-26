George P.Jaynes Justice Center

Washington County Commissioners are being asked to approve the purchase of new voting machines and funds to cover design fees for a new building to be constructed in front of the Washington George P. Jaynes Washington County Justice Center.

 By Robert Houk

The Washington County Commission meets today to appoint members to the board’s standing committees and to approve the purchase of new voting machines for the 2024 election.

The 6 p.m. meeting will be held at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

