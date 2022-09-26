Washington County Commissioners are being asked to approve the purchase of new voting machines and funds to cover design fees for a new building to be constructed in front of the Washington George P. Jaynes Washington County Justice Center.
The Washington County Commission meets today to appoint members to the board’s standing committees and to approve the purchase of new voting machines for the 2024 election.
The 6 p.m. meeting will be held at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough.
Commissioners are expected to decide on new committee assignments when they meet tonight. The board is being asked to approve the recommendations made by its Committee on Committees. The committee recommendations are:
• Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural: Commissioners Larry England, Kenneth Huffine, David Tomita, Lewis Wexler and Richard Tucker.
• Employee Compensation and Benefits: Commissioners Bryan Davenport, Greg Matherly, Lewis Wexler, Suzy Williams and Kenneth Huffine.
• Health, Education and Welfare: Commissioners Josh Edens, Kenneth Huffine, Jodi Jones, Suzy Williams and Lewis Wexler.
• Public Safety: Commissioners Ben Carder, Bryan Davenport, Jerome Fitzgerald, Marty Johnson and Richard Tucker.
• Rules Committee: Commissioners Freddie Malone, Jim Wheeler, Greg Matherly, David Tomita and Ben Carder.
• County-Owned Property: Mayor Joe Grandy and Commissioners Larry England, Jodi Jones, Freddie Malone and Richard Tucker.
The board will also vote tonight on a request from the Washington County Election Commission to purchase 140 new voting machines. The machines are required by a new law and the county will be reimbursed by the state for their cost.
Washington County officials are deciding among three state-approved vendors for the new machines, which are estimated to cost $700,000.
The state General Assembly approved a measure requiring all 95 counties in Tennessee to have voting machines in place with a voter-verified paper audit trail by Jan. 1, 2024.
The new machines must have a “paper record that is marked either manually by the voter or with the assistance of a device that includes human-readable voter selections that the voter may check for accuracy before the vote is cast.”
The commission will also be asked to approve a resolution authorizing $243,750 from the capital projects fund to be used to for architectural and design work for a stand-alone building to be constructed in front of the Justice Center.
The projected $3.7 million building will serve as offices for the Election Commission and be used for early voting and as conference and training space for other county needs.