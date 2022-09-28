Tennessee voters will decide a referendum next month to make “Right to Work” a permanent part of the state constitution.
It is one of four constitutional amendments that will appear on the Nov. 8 statewide ballot. Voters will be asked to mark “yes” or “no” on referendums to make specific changes to Tennessee’s Constitution.
According to state officials, two things must happen for an amendment to pass and become part of the state constitution. The first is the amendment must get more “yes” votes than “no” votes.
The second is that the number of “yes” votes must be a majority of the total votes cast in the governor’s race, which is also on the November ballot.
• Amendment 1 addresses Tennessee’s current “Right to Work” law that says workers cannot be hired or fired “based on their membership in, affiliation with, resignation from or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.”
It has been a key part of labor policy in Tennessee since 1947 and has traditionally enjoyed strong support from Republicans, who now hold a supermajority of the seats in the General Assembly.
Republican leaders believe the provision should be enshrined in the state constitution and are pushing passage of Amendment 1 to make it so.
Leaders of the Tennessee AFL-CIO Labor Council say efforts to add the Right to Work mandate to the state’s constitution are unnecessary and self-serving, noting the mandate has been law in Tennessee for 75 years.
AFL-CIO officials also told the Press earlier this year they believe the Tennessee Constitution is a “sacred document” and should not be amended as a part of a partisan agenda.
• Amendment 2 would add language to the state constitution specifically spelling out the process of succession when the governor is temporarily unable to exercise his/her duties in office.
The amendment would be invoked if the governor is temporarily incapacitated and unable to perform his or her duties, most likely due to a medical emergency. The measure is being pushed by Republican leaders in the state General Assembly, who argue that Tennessee is the only state that does not have a provision in its constitution to address this issue.
Currently, the speaker of the state Senate (who by serving in that role is already designated by law as lieutenant governor) is the first in line to take over if the governor is removed, resigns or dies in office.
That provision remains unchanged with passage of Amendment 2, which adds language that states if a governor is unable to perform his or her duties because of “temporary incapacitation,” then the powers and duties of the governor will be discharged by the lieutenant governor.
If it is a planned incapacitation, such as a major surgery, then the governor would declare in writing that the powers and duties of the office will be temporarily discharged by the Senate speaker.
If it is an unplanned incapacitation, then a majority of the governor’s cabinet will submit the written declaration. The acting governor would be authorized to continue to perform the duties of the office until the governor transmits that he or she is able to resume responsibilities.
• Amendment 3 will amend the Tennessee Constitution to address wording in a clause from 1870 that made an exception to the abolishment of slavery and indentured servitude in cases when it is used “as a punishment for crime.”
The amendment would remove any connection in the constitution between slavery and inmates by saying: “Slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited. Nothing in this section shall prohibit an inmate from working when the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime.”
• Amendment 4 removes a legally unenforceable provision from the Tennessee Constitution that sought to prevent religious clergy members from any denomination from holding a state office. That provision was struck down as unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1978.