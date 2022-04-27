Thursday is the last chance for Tennesseans to vote early in the May 3 primary.
As of Tuesday, 4,803 of Washington County’s 86,006 registered voters have cast a vote at one of the county’s four early voting sites. A total of 6,453 early votes were cast in Washington County for the 2018 county primary.
Washington County Election Administrator Dana Jones said 107 votes have been cast at the county’s nursing homes. That’s one vote more than recorded in the 2018 primary.
She said 643 absentee ballots have been mailed by her office and 356 returned as of Tuesday afternoon. The Washington County Election Commission counted a total of 233 mail-in ballots for the 2018 primary election.
Tuesday was also the last day to request an absentee by mail ballot for the primary election. Those ballots must be returned to election officials before the polls close on Election Day.
In Washington County, polls will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on May 3.
Early voting will be conducted in Washington County at the following locations between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday:
• The Heritage Center, 161 Molly Grayce Lane, Jonesborough.
• Crossroad Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Drive, Gray.
• Freedom Hall Civic Center, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City.
Republican voters in Washington County face a crowded ballot that includes contested races for county mayor, county clerk, sheriff and several judgeships.
Tennesseans must have a valid photo identification with them when they go to vote. Driver’s licenses or photo IDs issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, as well as passports or other photo ID cards issued by the federal government — even if they are expired — are allowed.
College student IDs will not be accepted.
Photo IDs not issued by the federal or Tennessee state government are not acceptable. That includes county or city issued photo IDs, such as library cards, and photo IDs issued by other states.