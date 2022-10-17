Jonesborough BMA election

Causey

Jonesborough Alderwoman Virginia Causey is seeking re-election to the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen for her second full term in office.

Causey, a long-time town employee, was appointed to serve on the board in 2018 following the resignation of then-mayor Kelly Wolfe. She was elected to her first full term in 2018, and is running unopposed for a second full term in office. Causey and Alderman Kelly Wolfe are the only two candidates who qualified for the board’s two open seats this election.

