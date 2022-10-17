Jonesborough Alderwoman Virginia Causey is seeking re-election to the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen for her second full term in office.
Causey, a long-time town employee, was appointed to serve on the board in 2018 following the resignation of then-mayor Kelly Wolfe. She was elected to her first full term in 2018, and is running unopposed for a second full term in office. Causey and Alderman Kelly Wolfe are the only two candidates who qualified for the board’s two open seats this election.
As part of the Press’ effort to help voters better know and understand the people running to represent them in local office, Causey recently answered a few questions about why she’s running for re-election, her priorities for his term and her thoughts on the biggest issue facing Jonesborough.
Why are you running for re-election?
I love Jonesborough and have lived here all of my life. I worked for the town and now I am serving the town as a board member. I am seeking re-election because I feel I bring a lot of knowledge to the table. I make decisions that I feel are for the betterment of Jonesborough.
When decisions need to be made, I do my research and make the best decision for the item. I am and always will be an advocate for the employees because I was employed by the town for approximately 40 years before I retired. We have a great team on this board and I look forward to four more years of working together for the citizens and employees of our town.
What are your biggest priorities for another term in office?
The town has so many projects that have been started that I would like to see completed. The completion of the Jackson Theatre is going to be a large attraction for our local residents as well as a tourist attraction. Completion of Lincoln Park will enable our seniors at the Senior Center to have a place to walk to and enjoy activities outside as well as all residents in our town.
The sidewalk proposed to be constructed up East Main Street will enable residents to walk safely to the park area. The completion of the Jonesborough School is a major priority not only for the citizens in Jonesborough but for Washington County. There are so many other items that the town has going but this is three that is at the top of my priority list to be completed.
The top priority for me will always be our town employees that work so very hard to do good jobs for our residents. Without good employees, the town would not be able to complete the jobs that they are given.
What do you think is the biggest issue facing Jonesborough?
Employee retention has been a very big issue that has faced the town but I feel with the effort of this board showing the employees how much we value their services has been a huge step toward retaining them. The growth of the town is expanding so much and with the expansion it requires more services with the same amount of employees we have had for a long time. Completing all the projects that the town is working on is a very large issue.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.