Tuesday marked mid-term elections across the country, and Jonesborough had three uncontested races for local government positions on the ballot.
These results are considered unofficial until certified by the Washington County Election Commission.
Chuck Vest
Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest ran unopposed for a third full term as the town’s mayor.
Vest received 1,603 votes in the election, 954 of which were cast during early voting or as absentee ballots. Early voting took place from Oct. 19 to Nov. 3.
Vest has been mayor since being appointed to the role in 2018 following the resignation of then-Mayor Kelly Wolfe. Vest has run unopposed in each election for mayor.
Some of his biggest priorities for this term include opening new facilities in 2023 and continuing quality of life projects while simultaneously improving infrastructure, according to his response to questions previously posed by the Press.
Kelly Wolfe
Appointed as an alderman earlier this year, former Jonesborough Mayor Kelly Wolfe ran unopposed in seeking re-election to Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
He received 1,247 votes in the election. Of those votes, 766 were from absentee ballots or cast during early voting.
Wolfe was appointed to the board in April after Alderman Stephen Callahan’s resignation earlier that month. Before that, Wolfe served 10 years as the town’s mayor before resigning in 2018.
Per his response to the Press’ previous election questions, Wolfe’s top priorities for this term also focus on infrastructure as well as attracting and retaining talented individuals in such a competitive labor market.
Virginia Causey
Virginia Causey is the only other qualified candidate for the board’s two open seats this election, and she ran unopposed for her second full term in office.
Causey collected 1,362 votes during the election, 847 of which were from early voting or absentee ballots.
She is a long-time employee of the town and was originally appointed to the board in 2018 after Wolfe resigned as mayor. Causey was elected for her first full term on the board later on in 2018.
Based on her answers to the Press’ previous election question, Causey’s main goals for this term are to see current town projects such as the Jackson Theatre and Lincoln Park through to completion as well as prioritize town employees who she says work so hard for residents.
To view complete election results, visit https://wcecoffice.com/live-results/.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.
