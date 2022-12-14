Voting logo
Tennessee Republicans favor Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over former President Donald Trump to be the party’s presidential nominee in 2024 by double digits, according to the latest statewide Vanderbilt Poll. Among the registered Republicans who were interviewed, DeSantis leads Trump 54 percent to 41 percent in a head-to-head matchup.

The survey of 1,180 registered Tennessee voters was conducted between Nov. 8 and Nov. 28, with a margin of error of ± 3.4 percentage points. The statewide poll is co-directed by John Geer, Ginny and Conner Searcy Dean of the College of Arts and Science and professor of political science, and Josh Clinton, Abby and Jon Winkelried Professor and professor of political science. Detailed results and methods can be found at vu.edu/poll.

