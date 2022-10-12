Early voting will kick off in Unicoi County on Wednesday and two seats on the Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen are up for grabs.
There are currently seven candidates running for a position on the Unicoi BMA. The Johnson City Press sent a questionnaire to those candidates.
Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Kevin McInturff:
“I’m Kevin Douglas McInturff. I’ve been married for 47 years. I am a business owner in Unicoi.
I attend Unicoi United Methodist Church, where I am on the Administrative Council Committee. I am also president of the Swingle Cemetery Association in Unicoi. I have lived in Unicoi for over 60 years. I’ve been here a long time and had a lot of help from friends and family during tragic times. I feel like I have helped some of them in return.”
Which town issues do you feel are most urgent to address and why?
“The repair of many roads including Massachusetts Avenue where the school is located. Ditches need to be dug out, cleaned out and new drain tiles need to be installed, as well as mowing the right of way.”
What do you think are some of the things you think the town is currently doing well? What would you like to see improved?
“What I think the town has done well is we have no city taxes and a low crime rate.
What I would like to see improved is communication between the citizens, the elected officials and the public servants.”
Why should people vote for you?
“I ask for your vote because I love my hometown. My home and business is located in Unicoi, and I will be available to you any time. If you have a question or an issue, it can be addressed and will be brought up. You have a voice in this town.”
Wanda Radford:
“I am Wanda Radford, seeking re-election for Alderman for the town of Unicoi. I am a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and have lived in Unicoi for over 50 years. I have a love and passion for our town, my roots run deep and I have always felt connected. I attend church and have a strong commitment to Christian values. I have been married to my wonderful husband, Willie Radford, for 23 years. My past work history has given me hands-on experience in management and working with others. I have nearly 30 years of owning and operating a grocery store, Wilson’s Market, and 10 years experience in owning and operating a restaurant, Wilson’s Restaurant. Both businesses were located in Unicoi. I have always had a heart to serve others. Each year I help work the town’s special events, which includes the Bogart-Bowman Cabin.
Some of my past volunteer and civic contributions have been church food ministry, nursing home ministry and meals on wheels for the town of Unicoi. I have the time and four years’ experience, and being an alderman is a good way to give back to the community that has been good to me and my family.”
“My family was raised in Unicoi and both my children attended Unicoi Elementary and Unicoi County High School. I currently am serving on the town of Unicoi Planning Commission and Chairman of the Board of Zoning Appeals with four hours continuing education each year. I also attended the Elected Officials Academy.”
Which town issues do you feel are most urgent to address and why?
“With rising costs and adding budget appropriations, it is vital to keep checks and balances on the town’s budget and avoid unnecessary debt. Also encourage and create retail growth with job opportunities which will improve services to meet the needs of our citizens. Also, safety. Protecting our community through our police department, fire, and rescue services, supporting emergency medical services and our public works department.Also, infrastructure which includes maintaining and improving our public roads, bridges, culverts and ditches at various locations along with water drainage issues, keeping the rights-of-way properly mowed to prevent improper visibility. That we have continued progress on Massachusetts Avenue until the road is corrected and restored.
What do you think are some of the things you think the town is currently doing well? What would you like to see improved?
“Things the town is currently doing well: the town recently acquired property with a maintenance building from Johnson City and is in the renovation stage that will house our Unicoi Fire Department along with county Emergency Medical Services that will shorten the response time to reach citizens on the north end of town. This was acquired through an ARPA grant with no match. Citizens feel safer with our town of Unicoi Police Station. The town of Unicoi’s first three months of 2022-2023 of sales tax collections has increased $47,516.00 compared to the previous year’s first three months. That includes no sales tax collections on food for the month of July. Overseeing and managing the town’s budget and receiving audits with no audit findings.
I would like to see the following improvements: More retail businesses off the interstate exits and new businesses added to the downtown area. The town needs a better overall appearance with well-manicured rights-of-way to provide safe driving conditions. There is a continuous obligation of the town to maintain infrastructure. Citizen’s participation, there is power in your voice. Speak out and be heard.”
Why should people vote for you?
“Experience matters. I have four years of experience as your alderman, I will continue to be transparent with an open-door policy with honest decision making and no hidden agenda. As your alderman, I will continue to promote growth, maintain financial stability and work with moral integrity and common sense. I am truly invested in the well-being of our town. As a board member, it is all about listening to one another and working together to solve issues and having a vision of where we are now, where we are going and steps to get there. This means having a short and long-term strategic plan and board members who are committed to working together to implement the best decisions. As your alderman, I have an outward looking view to see both sides to make the best decision for our town. I sincerely appreciate your continued vote of confidence. “A VOTE for me is a VOICE for you.” Thank you.
Judith Ray:
“I have been a resident of the town of Unicoi my entire life. I am 69. I am a continuing business owner for over 35 years. I am currently serving a two year appointment as an Alderman for the town of Unicoi. I am also serving as a board member for the Unicoi Emergency Medical Services.”
Which town issues do you feel are most urgent to address and why?
“I feel the first priority should be to provide and maintain emergency services to every citizen and their guests. This includes police, fire and emergency medical services. The town of Unicoi’s budget is also a major concern. We must always manage and adhere to the budget and all of its line items. We also need to more effectively manage and maintain ALL of our roads, right of ways and ditches.”
What do you think are some of the things you think the town is currently doing well? What would you like to see improved?
“After five years of operation the Mountain Harvest Kitchen just finished positively for the budget year ending 21-22. The town has taken great measures to change the operating procedures to maintain a positive cash flow for this project. We now have a part-time manager that has made great strides for positive results. Needless to say, this project is still somewhat under the rules of the grants that were obtained to help finance this project. I would also like to see an easy to read Employee Handbook that explains each job description, pay rates, job assignments and more.”
Why should people vote for you?
“I have served as Alderman since November 2020. In every vote and decision, I have tried to understand and evaluate the facts before making a decision, some of which have been hard to make. I have worked to stay within the town’s budget. I NEVER want a property tax imposed on our citizens. This does create a limited budget. We always need to understand and maintain the budget while providing essential services to all citizens.”
“I have tried to be fair to every person and will continue if I am elected to serve the next four years. After all is said and done the town of Unicoi is its citizens. I would appreciate your vote and support in the upcoming election.”
Richard Dorris:
“Let me introduce myself. I am Richard Dorris. I was born and raised in the ranching country of San Angelo, Texas. I attended public schools, and attended University of Mississippi, majoring in Business and Engineering. I worked for Lockheed Aircraft in Meridian, Mississippi before returning to Texas where I worked as a loan officer in a bank. I then joined the San Angelo Police Department where I spent 30 years serving my community in patrol, narcotics and the detective division.
During that time, I was involved in the D.A.R.E. Program teaching elementary and junior high students about drug awareness. I also was on the board of the American Cancer Society, Make A Wish Foundation, The American Heart Foundation, American Boy Scout Council and Assistance Boy Scout Leader. I also participated in the Fort Concho Cavalry Reenactment for numerous years.
My wife and I relocated to Unicoi 4 years ago after our first visit here and enjoying the friendly Christian people and beautiful Appalachian Mountains. I have become active with the Unicoi County Republican Party, the Unicoi Sheriff’s Department, and the Unicoi Police Department.
”I currently serve as Vice Chairman on the Board of Zoning Appeals for Unicoi, as well as on the board for the Habitat for Humanity. We are very active in our church.”
Which town issues do you feel are most urgent to address and why?
“The issues most urgent to our town is addressing the repair of our roads and bridges and bringing business back to our area, as well as maintaining a high standard of education for our children. We also need to continue to stop the infiltration of drugs into our community.”
What do you think are some of the things you think the town is currently doing well? What would you like to see improved?
“Currently the town of Unicoi is involved in Festivals to bring in tourism and add to our tax base and improving our police force to secure our citizens in a safe environment. I would like to get our citizens more involved in town activities and events to help us prosper.”
Why should people vote for you?
“I would like your vote as I feel I can make a difference in the community by bringing some new insight into the area that has won my heart. I am retired; therefore, I have the time to work diligently to improve our town and move in a positive direction while listening to what our citizens and business leaders feel is important to them. I will encourage the citizens and businesses to reach out to me with their concerns that the town council can address. I care, I will listen and I will be fair.”
Kim Hampton Rutherford:
“Hi. I’m Kim Hampton Rutherford. I am a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and am the daughter of Mr. Murrel Hampton and the late Barbara Saltz Hampton, of Erwin. I have a Bachelors of Science degree from East Tennessee State University. I am retired from the state of Tennessee, where I served the people of our state in the Social Services field for 30 plus years. Most of my years of service were with the Department of Children’s Services as a case manager and supervisor. It was a very rewarding career, as I was an advocate and a voice for abused and neglected children. I am currently working part-time with the many citizens who struggle with mental health issues, especially at the crisis stage. As a business owner for over 20 years in the town of Unicoi, I run Buffalo Valley Performance Horses and AKC Australian Cattle Dogs. I also farm and have raised cattle for a number of years. Animals, land and the community are very dear to my heart. I am a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Erwin.
”My family has served the people of Unicoi County for generations as teachers, coaches, church deacons, aldermen, county commissioners and Republican party leaders.”
Which town issues do you feel are most urgent to address and why?
“Fixing the long-running problem like drainage and such, on Massachusetts Avenue to better serve the people who live in the community. Also to improve drainage on roads, ditches and culverts in the most problem areas throughout the town and continue to maintain roads and bridges, as well as more frequent mowing and maintenance of right-of-ways to improve visibility for driver safety.”
What do you think are some of the things you think the town is currently doing well? What would you like to see improved?
“What I think is being done well: Public amenities like the Tourist Information Center, Pinnacle Trail, Bogart-Bowman Cabin and the Mountain Harvest Kitchen offer good attractions and services. Recent large infusions of federal funds have been mostly well spent. Management of large events like the Strawberry Festival is done well. The police and law enforcement function appears to be proceeding well.
What I would like to see improved are the following: Tightening control of the budget is necessary for the future. Focus on excess expenditures such as unneeded government vehicles and direct funds to needed improvements such as modernization of law enforcement systems and technology. A wide range of state grants are available to rural communities like ours. We should pursue these opportunities as a way to better improve our town, taking some of the burden off the taxpayers. Promote more citizen involvement and a chance for ALL citizens to be heard. Promote better emergency response times from ambulances and 911 for town residents.”
Why should people vote for you?
“I am an experienced businesswoman and farmer who has lived in the town of Unicoi for over 30 years. I have 30 years’ experience working in state government. I have no agenda, except to work for the citizens of the town of Unicoi as a fresh new voice. I’m open-minded and open to input from all sides of an issue. I’m accessible and will maintain an open door and an open ear. I will always say what I believe. My strengths are: I have been a leader; I understand business; I have worked in state government for many years; I’m a good team player; I’m a hard worker, a good listener, a good problem-solver and am committed to always helping people. I have been a voice for many in my career and am committed to helping, listening, and being “A VOICE” for all the citizens of the town of Unicoi.”
Billy Harkins Jr.:
“My family and I moved to Unicoi from Blountville in 2000. We have four children and 10 grandchildren, all of whom still live in the area. My wife of 41 years, Suzan, is a retired social worker. For most of my career, I’ve been a general contractor and carpenter by trade. I’ve been heavily involved with Unicoi’s History Committee and the Bogart Bowman Cabin for years, as well as the Unicoi Ruritan Club. I have been a member of the County Economic Development Board and participated on the Animal Welfare Board. Currently I am a sitting member of the Planning Commission. Suzan and I have been volunteers for the town of Unicoi for many years. My family and the town are significant parts of my life.”
Which town issues do you feel are most urgent to address and why?
“Massachusetts Avenue is an extremely urgent issue to address. The fact that it remains in a dangerous state of disrepair must be remedied because it is a critical safety issue. My other major concern is the loss of property values that homeowners have experienced because of the now-defunct golf course. Currently there is no planned development for this area, and we must find a viable solution for our neighbors.”
What do you think are some of the things you think the town is currently doing well? What would you like to see improved?
“The town is very proactive in improving emergency services. It also recently appropriated $325,000 to the school for structural improvements. With regard to improvement, I would like to see more citizen involvement with town issues.”
Why should people vote for you?
“My background in local government and heavy participation in town activities and issues means that I can ‘hit the ground running’ and immediately become an active and valuable member of the board.”
Rocky McInturff:
“I am Rocky Mcinturff and I am running for the position of Alderman for the town of Unicoi at this time. I am graduate of East Tennessee State University with a BBA Degree in Business Management and Finance. Upon graduating from ETSU, I began working for the Tennessee Valley Authority as a Consultant for five years. During this time, I worked in Knoxville then relocated to the Tri-Cities.
After leaving the TVA, I went to work for the Alliance for Business and Training, serving in the position of Job Development Specialist, Director of Marketing and then becoming the Training Center Coordinator for Johnson City and Unicoi County. My position was to assist individuals that were unemployed and to reach out to them and help them in training for a job position that could them on the right path again in their life.
In 1990 I opened the Re/Max Four Seasons Realty Real Estate Company for the next thirty years. Currently I am a real estate broker in the state of North Carolina and the state of Tennessee. I have been a top producer in the real estate industry for over 20 years. I bring over 40 years of management to table with experience in management, human resources and budgeting from a one year plan to a 10 year plan.”
”I have lived in Unicoi County since the day that I was born. I am a member of The Unicoi United Methodist where I have served in past as finance director, board of trustees, Sunday school teacher and a member of the administrative board.”
Which town issues do you feel are most urgent to address and why?
“I feel that one of the biggest issues currently within our town is the road issue that we have on various streets. This is a major concern for our citizens regarding safety and road hazardous to the citizens of the community. We are going to have focus on getting our roads, grounds, and mediums up to the current standards of other cities within the Tri-Cities.”
What do you think are some of the things you think the town is currently doing well? What would you like to see improved?
“I feel that the town has become closer over the years with events being held throughout the year, such as Strawberry Festival, July 4 event and other various programs throughout the year. This does keep the public more informed about upcoming events for our town.”
Why should people vote for you?
“I feel the reason that the people should vote for me is based on the following items: I am educated with BBA Degree from East Tennessee State University. I have been in Management for over 40 years at the current time. I have been involved in budgeting, financial planning and marketing analysis for over 30 years now. I have been a real estate broker for 40 years serving our citizens of the town of Unicoi. I believe in our community and want to see our town to grow and be even more successful in all things.”