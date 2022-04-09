Josh Edens and Todd Hensley are seeking the Republican nomination for the 4th District seat on the Washington County Commission.
The winner of the GOP contest will be the only candidate on the ballot for the seat in the Aug. 4 general election.
Edens is an ordained minister and a teacher at Jonesborough Middle School with 14 years of classroom experience in the Washington County School System.
Hensley, who previously served as a county commissioner, is president/CEO of Appalachian Light & Production and the owner of Hensley Aviation. He currently serves as chairman of the Tri-Cities Airport Authority.
• WHAT ROLE SHOULD THE COUNTY GOVERNMENT PLAY IN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT?
Edens: “We should strive at the local government level to support the growth of our great county in order to promote growth and the increase of jobs in our region while always considering the cost and total effect it will have on our local taxpaying residents.”
Hensley: “County Government must be involved in development to spur growth. It’s the only way to keep up with rising costs without a tax increase. Payment-in-lieu-of-tax agreements and tax increment financing are essential tools for economic development. They must be properly structured to protect the taxpayer, but are essential to business recruitment. Historically, they have proven to be very effective in our region.”
• WHAT WOULD YOUR INFRASTRUCTURE PRIORITIES BE AS A COUNTY COMMISSIONER?
Edens: “The continued extension of waterlines into rural areas of our county and accessibility of broadband internet to our county residents, especially in rural areas. I would also work on the advancement of agriculture in Washington County and explore new ways we can support education.”
Hensley: “Continued countywide water development and countywide broadband access.”
• WHAT ARE YOUR PRIORITIES WHEN IT COMES TO BALANCING THE COUNTY’S GENERAL FUND BUDGET?
Edens: “As elected officials our responsibility is to the taxpayer. As we prioritize projects that will bring about prosperity in our county we must not forget the overall effect it will have on our citizens. I will first and foremost look to adequately maintain our county departments and services. Secondly I will look to support projects in a fiscally responsible manner that improve the quality of life for our residents.”
Hensley: “Basic services first, including education. sheriff, firefighting and EMS.”
• WOULD YOU BE IN FAVOR OF ABOLISHING ALL COUNTY FUNDING FOR NON-PROFIT OUTSIDE AGENCIES?
Edens: “No. I feel that this is a matter that must be approached in a fiscally responsible manner on a case by case basis. This would be based upon the direct financial impact that the resulting support would have on our county residents vs. the overall good the organization in question would be doing in our communities.”
Hensley: “I don’t think it wise to do this unilaterally. I think it’s case by case. There are some non-profits, volunteer fire departments for example, that provide important services that currently the county can’t.”
• UNDER WHAT CIRCUMSTANCES DO YOU BELIEVE IT IS APPROPRIATE TO RAISE COUNTY PROPERTY TAXES?
Edens: “I will be a good steward of taxpayer dollars and always look for ways to alleviate financial strain on our county residents.”
Hensley: “You do so as a means of last resort. You raise taxes when you can no longer cover your expenses as approved by the commission. You exhaust all other possibilities (not debt) first. This is why you must work to grow our local economy and tax base. It’s the only way to maintain services and pace inflation without raising taxes.”