Ben Carder and Mark Rice are Republicans vying for the 15th District on the Washington County Commission.
The winner of the May 3 primary will be the only candidate for the seat listed on the Aug. 4 general election ballot.
Carder has taught marketing and entrepreneurship at Daniel Boone High School for the past 20 years. He also raises beef cattle, pumpkins and other specialty crops on his family farm in Sulphur Springs.
Rice is a graduate of Daniel Boone High school. He has been a truck driver and is a co-owner of a family business.
• WHAT ROLE SHOULD THE COUNTY GOVERNMENT PLAY IN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT?
Carder: “Every situation should be examined to maximize the benefit to our communities. As a general rule, the government should not have to fund a business. Invest in people and businesses will come, or businesses will be created.”
Rice: “As it stands right now, we need to work diligently on having a skilled workforce to entice businesses and industry. Tax increment financing could work with some projects. Look at the progress made in downtown Johnson City. I can’t say that it would be best for every situation, but I can see the benefits of it in certain scenarios. Payment-in-lieu-of- taxes should be looked at as a case-by- case basis. There are several variables to consider. Size, stability of the business and number of employees, for example.”
• WHAT WOULD YOUR INFRASTRUCTURE PRIORITIES BE AS A COUNTY COMMISSIONER?
Carder: “Providing access to clean water, and being proactive in the upkeep of roads and bridges would be infrastructure priorities. I think our highway department has done an excellent job of this. I am also proud of how the commission and BrightRidge are making an effort to provide broadband throughout the county.”
Rice: “My priories for infrastructure if elected would be to continue to push for ways to continue to provide water to more people and to push for the continuation of better internet service.”
• WHAT ARE YOUR PRIORITIES WHEN IT COMES TO BALANCING THE COUNTY’S GENERAL FUND BUDGET?
Carder: “Positioning our county to thrive during this time of hyperinflation starts with the effort to balance the budget. Each department needs to be held accountable for wasteful spending, and each line item needs to have a legitimate purpose or it should be cut. A priority of investing in our employees will be needed, or a crisis will happen. We have fallen significantly behind in wages in some jobs.”
Rice: “When it comes to balancing the budget, we need to evaluate where the money goes first. If we want a balanced budget, we have to prioritize where we spend and give money.”
• WOULD YOU BE IN FAVOR OF ABOLISHING ALL COUNTY FUNDING FOR NON-PROFIT OUTSIDE AGENCIES?
Carder: “Some agencies, like the volunteer fire departments, provide key services to our population that actually save our county a lot of money. The tangibles and intangibles that several of the agencies add to our communities help make Washington County a much better place.”
Rice: “When it comes to funding non-profit agencies, there are agencies that in my opinion do serve a large portion of the citizens. I would have to look at that on a case-by-case basis.”
• UNDER WHAT CIRCUMSTANCES DO YOU BELIEVE IT IS APPROPRIATE TO RAISE COUNTY PROPERTY TAXES?
Carder: “It would be a rare circumstance that would necessitate a property tax rate increase. If we look at the new construction and people moving into our county, that means more taxpayers contributing to the pot. Combine this with an inevitable state mandated reappraisal, it should be more than enough to fund our county operation.”
Rice: “I will not support a tax increase. I feel that with as many new developments that are being built, there should be enough new tax revenue to assist in a balanced budget with decreased wasteful spending.”