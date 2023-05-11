Washington County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson has provided county commissioners with a timeline for filling an upcoming vacancy in the assessor of property position until the county’s next election in 2024.
Wilkinson has sent a memo to Commission Chairman Greg Matherly suggesting that commissioners must appoint an interim successor for Republican incumbent Scott Buckingham, who announced earlier this week that he is stepping down from the elected office on June 2, before Sept. 19. To meet that deadline, the attorney said commissioners must vote on that successor by no later than their regular monthly meeting on Aug. 28.
“Thereafter, the assessor’s position would be placed on the 2024 ballot,” Wilkinson wrote to commissioners.
The county’s next election will be the March 5 primary. The county’s general election will be held on Aug. 1, 2024.
Buckingham has served as assessor of property for nearly 14 years. His current term was to end in August 2024.
“With some hesitation and lots of excitement, I must turn in my resignation as assessor of property of Washington County,” Buckingham wrote in a brief letter to Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy that was dated May 4. “They say you know when it’s time … and it is time.”
He was first appointed to the job by commissioners in August 2009 to fill out an unexpired term. He was returned to the office by voters three times, last winning reelection in August 2020.
County commissioners are scheduled to vote at their May 22 meeting to accept Buckingham’s resignation. Wilkinson notes in her memo to commissioners that the “Tennessee Constitution, Article VII, Section 2, states that ‘vacancies in county offices shall be filled by the county legislative body, and any person so appointed shall serve until a successor is elected at the next election occurring after the vacancy is qualified.’”
Wilkinson also said that commissioners are “required by statute to fill a vacancy within 120 days of receiving notice of the vacancy, unless ‘during that period there is a general election scheduled in the county and there is sufficient time for the vacancy to be placed on the ballot’ in accordance with the statute.”
Under Tennessee law, Wilkinson said the property assessor’s job “does not carry any election qualifications beyond the general qualifications for county offices although the state Board of Equalization does provide education, training and certifications.”
The county attorney also said state law allows each commissioner to nominate only one candidate to fill the vacancy.
“At the meeting, after the nominations cease, the board may discuss the nominations and may, at the discretion of the chairman, interview nominees or provide nominees with the opportunity to address the legislative body,” Wilkinson said. “It is noteworthy that, upon motion by the majority of the members, the vote to make the appointment may be postponed to a subsequent meeting, provided that adequate notice is given.
“A majority vote of the members of the county legislative body eligible to vote on the appointment is required in order for the nominee to receive the appointment.”
Wilkinson said any challenges to the legality of the appointment must be filed within 10 days of the appointment.