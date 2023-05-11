Washington County logo
Washington County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson has provided county commissioners with a timeline for filling an upcoming vacancy in the assessor of property position until the county’s next election in 2024.

Wilkinson has sent a memo to Commission Chairman Greg Matherly suggesting that commissioners must appoint an interim successor for Republican incumbent Scott Buckingham, who announced earlier this week that he is stepping down from the elected office on June 2, before Sept. 19. To meet that deadline, the attorney said commissioners must vote on that successor by no later than their regular monthly meeting on Aug. 28.

