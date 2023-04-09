I can remember a time when candidates for key federal and state offices truly rubbed elbows with regular folks on the campaign trail.
Today, the only baby kissing, handshaking and backslapping we see from candidates at those levels are with supporters planted in the crowd.
And forget about local reporters having a chance to interview a major party candidate for president. Those days are long gone.
Instead, voters are bombarded by social posts, TV ads and robocalls from candidates accusing their opponents of being subhuman or anti-American.
“I’m not a politician,” they sneer, as if the word is something to be ashamed of. I hate to break it to them, but once your name appears on a ballot, you’re a politician.
And it’s not a slur, although that is regrettably what the word “politician” has become in our culture.
We Americans expect a lot from our elected officials. We want them to be as brave as David, as wise as Solomon and as strong as Samson.
At the same time, we also demand that our politicians tell us the truth, only to punish them at the polls when they do. Easy answers only exist in campaign talking points.
There is nothing wrong with being called a politician. It is a title that denotes someone is skilled in the art of politics.
In any other job, experience is coveted and even required of those applying for a vital position.
Why shouldn’t we expect the same of someone who is vying to represent us in government? You wouldn’t hire someone to repair your broken toilet based on the claim: “I’m not a plumber, but I know how to use a plunger.”
One of the most capable politicians I have ever had the privilege to interview was the late President George H.W. Bush. When then-Vice President Bush was running for president in 1988, he made a stop in Kingsport to tour a house near Center Street where his parents lived briefly in the early 1920s.
I recall Bush even quipped that he might have been conceived in that very house.
After making a speech, Bush sat down with local journalists to talk about his campaign. He was very polite and seemed to enjoy bantering with reporters.
He was also a seasoned professional when it came to deflecting questions he did not wish to answer. The elder Bush demonstrated this skill when I asked about the fallout from the Iran-Contra affair.
“That’s the past, and I’m here to talk about the future,” he said.
It was the last time I would get that close to a presidential candidate on the campaign trail. Bill Clinton’s bid for the White House four years later set the tone for how presidential campaigns would operate in the digital age.
I saw candidate Clinton speak to reporters at an early primary stop at the Hermitage Hotel in Nashville in 1992, but such indulgences were few and far between once he had wrapped up the nomination.
That’s when the masters of the message took over. Campaign rallies began looking more like rock shows than stump speeches and spin doctors were never more than 15 feet away from the candidates.
One of the most disciplined candidates on the campaign trail in recent years was his son, President George Bush, who visited this area late in the 2000 presidential election. His campaign held a huge rally in a hangar at the airport in Blountville and invited schoolchildren throughout the region to hear the candidate speak.
The younger Bush delivered a safe speech and left town without granting local journalists an interview as his father had done 12 years before.
As I mentioned earlier, the elder Bush seemed quite comfortable with sparring with journalists. So was his running mate, Dan Quayle, who also sat down with local journalists after a campaign stop at East Tennessee State University.
Quayle was depicted at the time as being something of a neophyte in terms of jousting with the Fourth Estate. Nonetheless, he was sharp enough to school a simple-minded reporter in the art of big league politics.
When I asked him a question about his family’s connection to the John Birch Society, Quayle said indignantly, “I can’t believe you’d ask me such a question.”
I was stunned by the ferocity of his comeback and instead of pressing him, I melted into the background. I learned a valuable lesson that day: Never underestimate a seasoned politician.