The legendary “Golden Goose” has died.
That was the nickname earned by Tom Hensley, who aptly lobbied for Tennessee’s Wine and Spirits Wholesalers for nearly half a century.
Hensley, who was 80 when he died last week, was truly one of a kind. He was known for wining and dining state legislators back when it was permissible and actually considered essential to do so.
I recall seeing Hensley work his magic when I served as the Nashville bureau reporter for the Press covering the state General Assembly in the 1990s.
He was always dressed in his signature three-piece black suit, wearing cowboy boots and chomping on a a big cigar. Back then, you could puff on those things in the state Legislative Plaza, and Hensley was not shy about blowing smoke.
Hensley had a long association with the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant in Jackson. He also served as a member of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Commission for 18 years.
He was best known for his generosity in picking up the meal and drink tabs of state lawmakers out on the town in Nashville during the legislative session. He was not alone in that regard.
Back in 1989, lobbyists held a weekly gathering at a Nashville nightspot where they picked up the tab for every willing lawmaker. These sessions were referred to euphemistically as “Choir Practice.”
Obviously, lobbyists hoped the gesture would result in legislators singing from their hymnal when it came time to vote on key issues.
There are approximately three registered lobbyists on Capitol Hill for every member of the General Assembly. Some of these lobbyists are volunteers who advocate for nonprofit or public watchdog groups.
Others work for public relations companies or law firms that represent a number of clients.
The bulk of legislation introduced in the General Assembly each year is drafted by lobbyists for a variety of special interests. These bills are catered to address specific issues ranging from business taxes to health care coverage.
The practice of lobbyists wining and dining lawmakers has changed somewhat following federal investigations conducted in the past 30 years that exposed corruption at the state Capitol. The first was operation “Rocky Top,” an investigation into bingo gambling that rocked both the legislative and executive branches of government in the early 1990s.
Then came “Tennessee Waltz,” an undercover investigation a decade later that resulted in the convictions of several former lawmakers as well as a lobbyist.
Most recently, we have seen the case of former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada, R-Franklin, who is set to stand trial later this year on federal charges of bribery, theft and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
After operations Rocky Top and Tennessee Waltz, state lawmakers passed legislation to stiffen ethics regulations for both themselves and lobbyists. While the laws were praised at the time as being some of the most sweeping ethical reforms in the nation, a number of loopholes have been discovered and exploited in recent years.
Many legislators believe a full disclosure of campaign contributions from lobbyists and others will address most ethical problems that might exist. Others say full disclosure is a good idea, but it doesn’t solve the problems of unaccounted money that still pour into campaign coffers.
That’s because the fallout from a U.S. Supreme Court decision handed down in 2010 makes it possible for money to flow anonymously from one political action committee to another. According to the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law, this so-called “dark money” flows even faster in state elections than it does in federal races.
And Tennessee is one of 36 states with campaign finance disclosure laws so weak that dark money from outside groups, such as nonprofit issues-oriented groups and big-spending political action committees, often go unreported in state elections.