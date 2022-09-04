We are winding down this mid-term election season with a fall election that includes races for local, state and federal offices.
How much do you know about the offices and politicians who will be appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot?
Test your knowledge of government and those who govern by taking the following quiz.
A. State attorney general
B. Comptroller of the treasury
C. Governor
D. Secretary of state
A. The voters of Johnson City.
B. Members of the City Commission.
C. The city manager and a panel of city leaders.
D. A countywide lottery.
A. Hire and evaluate the job performance of the school superintendent.
B. Levy taxes for education.
C. Sell concessions at school events.
D. Sweep up after school board meetings.
A. 132
B. 25
C. 15
D. 99
A. Jimmy Quillen
D. William “Bill” Jenkins
C. Diana Harshbarger
D. Marsha Blackburn
A. Two years
B. Four Years
C. Six Years
D. Eight years
A. Sen. Jon Lundberg
B. Rep. David Hawk
C. Sen Rusty Crowe
D. Rep. John Holsclaw Jr.
A.) Kelly Wolfe
B.) Chuck Vest
C.) Tommy Dillow
D.) Bob Browning
A. Four
B. Two
C. Six
D. Three
A. Citizens of Johnson City
B. Tennessee Constitution
C. City Charter
D. Municipal attorney
A. Four state constitutional referendums.
B. A poll on the favorite flavor of ice cream of Tennesseans.
C. A survey of likely presidential candidates in 2024.
D. A questionnaire on state tax reform.
Answers to the quiz: 1.) C; 2.) B; 3.) A; 4.) D; 5.) C; 6.) A; 7.) C; 8.) B; 9.) A; 10.) C; Extra Credit) A.
Press Senior Reporter
Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.
