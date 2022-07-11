The 14-day period for early voting in the Aug. 4 election begins Friday in Tennessee.
The crowded ballot includes general election races for courthouse offices, such as sheriff, county mayor and county clerk, as well as state and federal primaries for legislative seats.
Voters will also decide a number of local and state judicial races, and well as retention races for judgeships statewide.
Early Voting In Washington County
• The Heritage Center, 161 Molly Grayce Lane, Jonesborough.
July 15-July 30
Monday: Noon to 7 p.m.
Tuesday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon.
• Crossroad Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Drive, Gray.
July 18-July 30
Monday: Noon to 7 p.m.
Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday: 9 a.m to noon.
Thursday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon.
• East Tennessee State University’s D.P. Culp Center, Johnson City.
July 18-July 22
Monday: Noon to 7 p.m.
Tuesday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m
• Freedom Hall Civic Center, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City.
July 18-July 30
Monday: Noon to 7 p.m.
Tuesday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon.
Early Voting In Carter County
• The Carter County Election Commission, 116 Holston Ave., Elizabethon.
July 15-July 30
Weekdays 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon
Early Voting In Unicoi County
• Unicoi County Election Commission, 106 Nolichucky Ave., Erwin.
July 15-July 30
Weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon
The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office says Tennesseans can find early voting and Election Day polling locations, view sample ballots and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.gov. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play.
Voters are encouraged to review their sample ballot on the GoVoteTN app or GoVoteTN.gov before they head to the polls. Reviewing your ballot and deciding how you will vote will also reduce your time at the polls.
Washington County residents can also go to wcecoffice.com select the “elections” tab to find a drop-down menu with links to precinct and ballot information that is searchable by a voter’s home address.
“There are several judicial retention questions on the ballot this year.“ said state Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “I want voters to be aware that the August ballot is longer than normal and will take additional time to complete. When you vote early, you can help reduce wait times for yourself and other voters."
Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day will need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it’s expired.
Student IDs are not acceptable. Out-of-state driver’s licenses are also not permissible.
Additional information about what types of IDs are permitted is available on GoVoteTN.gov.