During early voting and on Election Day, Tennessee voters can utilize the Tennessee Secretary of State Office’s convenient and secure toll-free official Election Hotline and Text to Report Voter Fraud system.

Tennessee voters can get answers to early voting and Election Day questions or report voting issues by calling the Division of Elections’ toll-free official Election Hotline at 1-877-850-4959. Tennesseans can find contact information for their local county election commission at tnsos.org/elections/election_commissions.php.

