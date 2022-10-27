During early voting and on Election Day, Tennessee voters can utilize the Tennessee Secretary of State Office’s convenient and secure toll-free official Election Hotline and Text to Report Voter Fraud system.
Tennessee voters can get answers to early voting and Election Day questions or report voting issues by calling the Division of Elections’ toll-free official Election Hotline at 1-877-850-4959. Tennesseans can find contact information for their local county election commission at tnsos.org/elections/election_commissions.php.
Tennesseans can also access accurate, voter-specific early voting and Election Day information, including their polling location, dates, hours, sample ballots and more, on the secretary of state’s GoVoteTN.gov website and free GoVoteTN app.
With the Text to Report Voter Fraud system, Tennesseans have a safe and convenient way to alert the Division of Elections about possible voter fraud. Voters can also use the system to report voting issues or to let the Division of Elections know about their voting experience.
To use the Text to Report Voter Fraud system, text ‘TN’ to 45995. Users will receive a secure link where they can submit their concerns directly to the Division of Elections.
The Division of Elections will next work with county election commissions, district attorneys general and other parties to take appropriate action.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election ends Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Nov. 1.