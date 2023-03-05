I’ve heard Christian clergy talk about the “Easter only” or “Christmas only” congregants who only show up to church during one or both of those holidays.
There is something similar to that in the political process — “president only.” These are folks who only go to the polls every four years (or even longer) to vote for president of these United States.
The focus in next year’s busy election cycle will undoubtedly be the race for U.S. president. However, there will be other equally important contests for voters to mull over.
One key race for Tennesseans will be the state’s seat in the U.S. Senate. The Republican incumbent, Marsha Blackburn, will likely be seeking a second six-year term. It’s unlikely Blackburn, who’s on record as a staunch pro-Trumper, will see a serious challenge for her party’s nomination.
National political prognosticators have already declared Tennessee a “solid red” state, which means a Democrat winning the Senate race here — at least on paper — is the longest of long shots. That doesn’t mean the Tennessee Democratic Party is planning to throw in the towel.
In 2018, former Gov. Phil Bredesen launched what Tennessee Democrats hoped to be a game-changing bid for the U.S. Senate.
Bredesen decided to give the Senate a shot after Republican incumbent Bob Corker announced he would not be seeking reelection. Corker’s decision came after he clashed with President Donald Trump.
Doing so left Corker in the president’s doghouse, which made him a very unpopular fellow among GOPers in Tennessee.
Bredesen was the last Democrat to win a statewide race in Tennessee. He carried all of this state’s 95 counties (with 68% of the vote) to win reelection in 2006.
But the world of politics had changed remarkably since Bredesen left office. Even though pundits and pollsters speculated that Bredesen would make a respectable showing in the 2018 contest for the seat, it was Blackburn who would make history on Election Day by being elected the first woman to represent Tennessee in the U.S. Senate.
The final results weren’t nearly as close as some polls had projected.
In truth, the 2018 race for Senate pretty much followed the same script Democrats have seen in Tennessee for nearly three decades.
The 1994 midterm elections featured some of the most memorable non-presidential contests this country has seen in half a century. Here in Tennessee, the outcome shook the very foundation of state politics.
The fact is Tennesseans haven’t elected a Democratic candidate to represent them in the Senate since 1990. That was when Al Gore Jr. won re-election. He would resign from the Senate two years later to become vice president.
Gov. Ned McWherter appointed another Democrat, his longtime political ally and deputy governor, Harlan Matthews, to serve in the Senate until the next statewide election. Thus the 1994 midterms saw both of Tennessee’s seats in the Senate on the ballot.
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Jim Sasser, a Democratic veteran in Washington, D.C., was expecting to become the next majority leader of the Senate.
Instead, his party’s control of the U.S. Senate was wiped out, along with Sasser’s bid for reelection. A few years later, it would be Bill Frist — the Republican who beat Sasser in that election — who would become majority leader of the Senate.
It wasn’t exactly a cakewalk to the Senate for Frist in 1994. Before the November election, Frist had to duke it out with Corker, then a political newcomer, in a crowded Republican primary. Of course, Corker would go on to serve as Republican Gov. Don Sundquist’s finance commissioner and later mayor of Chattanooga before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006.
The 1994 contest to fill Gore’s unexpired term in the Senate was also one for the books. The Republican candidate, former federal prosecutor turned actor Fred Thompson, spoke gloomily of the dark days generations of Americans would face as result of the growing national debt.
After languishing in the polls for a month or two, his campaign advisors put Thompson in a red pickup truck and sent him across the state. Now re-cast as an affable common man, Thompson had no trouble beating Democratic challenger Jim Cooper, a veteran congressman, who was also busy at the time feuding with the Clinton White House over health care reform.
The remainder of the 1990s saw a steady decline in the Democratic Party’s influence in Tennessee. By the time Gore ran for president in 2000, Tennessee had become even more closely aligned with the GOP in national politics.
Today, Republican leaders proclaim Tennessee as the “reddest of all the red states” in the nation.