Tennessee’s top election official says claims that the MicroVote voting machines in Washington County were somehow manipulated to alter votes in the Aug. 4 election are unfounded.
Mark Goins, the state’s coordinator of elections, said Tennessee is a state “where it is easy to vote, but hard to cheat.”
He also said Tennesseans “can trust in our election system to produce reliable and accurate results.”
Goins was responding to comments made by James Reeves, an independent candidate, who lost the Washington County mayor’s race to Republican incumbent Joe Grandy by 139 votes in August.
Reeves told the members of the Washington County Election Commission on Monday that he believes MicroVote machines were tampered with during the early voting period to take votes away from his tally.
“Washington County’s voting machines are certified at the federal and state level by bipartisan commissions,” Goins said. “They are also chosen by a bipartisan Washington County Election Commission for use in Washington County.”
As a result of laws passed by the state General Assembly and administered by his office and 95 county election commissions, Goins said Tennessee has been ranked No. 1 in the nation by the Heritage Foundation for election integrity.
Goins also noted that in Tennessee, voting machines are never connected to the internet and are tested by “bipartisan machine technicians before every election.”
He also notes said that under Tennessee law, there is a process to challenge the results of an election.
“A candidate can file a contest of the election along with the alleged evidence with a court,” Goins said. “During court procedures, the evidence will have to be proven. We are told by the local Election Commission the person making the complaints chose not to contest the election even though he knew the process for challenging the results.”
He said the deadline to contest the August election has passed, making the results of the August 4 election final.