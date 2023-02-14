Retired Army Maj. Gen. Gary Harrell, whose distinguished military career spanned decades including service in Somalia that was later depicted in the book and film, “Black Hawk Down,” died at his home following an illness on Tuesday.

Harrell, who stepped down recently as the chairman of the Washington County Republican Party, was a Jonesborough native and a 1973 East Tennessee State University ROTC graduate. While at ETSU, he was also a member of the 1969 Grantland Rice Bowl Championship football team.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you