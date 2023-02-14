Retired Army Maj. Gen. Gary Harrell, whose distinguished military career spanned decades including service in Somalia that was later depicted in the book and film, “Black Hawk Down,” died at his home following an illness on Tuesday.
Harrell, who stepped down recently as the chairman of the Washington County Republican Party, was a Jonesborough native and a 1973 East Tennessee State University ROTC graduate. While at ETSU, he was also a member of the 1969 Grantland Rice Bowl Championship football team.
During his long career in the military, Harrell saw action in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
“Everybody knew him as a physically strong man, but he was equally a humble, kind and a gracious fellow,” said retired Col. Cliff Vicars, who is serving as interim chair of the Washington County Republican Party. “Those of us who knew of his military service looked upon him as being a true hero.”
In 1977, Harrell earned a Green Beret and was assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group. His assignments over the next 35 years supported the 82nd Airborne Division, the 7th Special Forces and Delta Force (1st SFOD-D) and he commanded operations in Panama, Somalia, Afghanistan and Iraq.
In 1992, Harrell took command of a squadron of the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment, better known as Delta Force, at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. During his deployment to Panama with Delta Force, Harrell was part of the successful hostage rescue of Kurt Muse, a U.S. citizen who was being held captive in Modelo Prison.
Harrell also led forces in Colombia against Pablo Escobar, an operation that later culminated in Escobar’s death.
He was later deployed to Somalia for United Nations relief efforts and commanded combat operations, a portion of which was detailed in the acclaimed book and the 2001 film by the same name, “Black Hawk Down.” He was severely wounded during the Battle of Mogadishu by enemy mortar fire in October 1993.
In June 1995, Harrell was assigned as the deputy commander of Delta Force and commanded the unit until July 2000. He retired from active duty in 2008.
In November 2020, Harrell became the fourth alumnus of ETSU’s Army ROTC Program to be inducted into Cadet Command’s Hall of Fame during a special ceremony recognizing his extraordinary military career. Harrell was one of 22 National Hall of Fame inductees selected that year by Cadet Command.
These former ROTC cadets from across the country have distinguished themselves in their military or civilian careers. Harrell was also part of an elite group of only 11 officers commissioned through ETSU’s Army ROTC Program to achieve the rank of Army General Officer.
Vicars said for all of his military honors and citations, nothing brought more pride to Harrell than his service to the community he grew up in. He said the general was proud to be recognized by ETSU and to serve as chair of the county GOP.
“He never strayed from his roots,” Vicars said. “He was honored to serve his community, just as he was honored to serve his country.”