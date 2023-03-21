Politics logo

A resolution to establish term limits for members of Congress is scheduled for a floor vote in the Tennessee House of Representatives later this week.

Meanwhile, a similar constitutional amendment that would have set term limits for members of the Tennessee General Assembly failed in a subcommittee of the state House last week.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you