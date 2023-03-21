A resolution to establish term limits for members of Congress is scheduled for a floor vote in the Tennessee House of Representatives later this week.
Meanwhile, a similar constitutional amendment that would have set term limits for members of the Tennessee General Assembly failed in a subcommittee of the state House last week.
State House members are slated to vote Thursday on House Joint Resolution 5 calling for states to propose a congressional term limits amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Specifically, the resolution is “to make application to the Congress of the United States pursuant to Article V of the United States Constitution to call a convention for proposing amendments to set a limit on the number of terms to which a person may be elected as a member of the United States House of Representatives and to set a limit on the number of terms to which a person may be elected as a member of the United States Senate.”
The resolution is being sponsored by state Rep. Chris Todd, R-Jackson, and has support of more than 60 of his colleagues who have signed pledges in support of congressional term limits.
Once approved by 34 state legislatures, the term limits amendment must then be ratified by 38 states to become part of the U.S. Constitution.
U.S. Term Limits, a nonpartisan organization spearheading passage of the resolution, says a recent poll conducted by RMG Research found 78% of likely voters in Tennessee support term limits for members of Congress. Research officials said the measure has strong support across party lines, including 77% of Republicans, 90% of Democrats and 71% of independents.
“The people of Tennessee are lucky to have public servants who see what is going on in D.C. and are willing to take action to fix it,” U.S. Term Limits President Philip Blumel said in a statement. “They know that Congress won't set term limits on itself. Therefore, it is the obligation of the states to do so.”
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, is one of the state lawmakers who have signed a pledge from U.S. Term Limits expressing support of the resolution. Crowe, who was re-elected to his ninth four-year term in the Senate in November, is currently the second-longest serving member of the Tennessee General Assembly.
Only Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, has served in Nashville longer.
State Reps. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and Tim Hicks, R-Gray, have also signed pledges in support of congressional term limits.
Last week, a resolution for a state Constitutional amendment that would have established term limits for state and local government officials was voted down in the public service subcommittee of the House State Government Committee.
That legislation, sponsored by state Rep. Bryan Richey, R-Alcoa, would have established a constitutional term limit of 16 years for all state and local offices. The Tennessee Constitution already prohibits the governor from serving more than two four-year terms.