Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said Monday that GOP officials are “pushing” for passage of a bill to require candidates for elected government offices in cities and towns to declare themselves as Republicans, Democrats or independents.

 By ROBERT HOUK

The chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party said Monday legislation to make all municipal elections in the state partisan contests is seeing some pushback on Capitol Hill.

“We are working on it,” Scott Golden told members of the East Tennessee Republican Club meeting at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City. “I will tell you the lobbying array is against it.”

