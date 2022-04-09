Two candidates are vying for the Republican nomination for the 12th District seat on the Washington County Commission.
The winner of the GOP race between Larry N. Grogan and Lewis Wexler Jr. will be the sole candidate listed on the Aug. 4 general election ballot.
Grogan is founder and president of Grogan Advisory Services, a private wealth management company.
Wexler is retired and is the former president of Free Service Tire Co.
• WHAT ROLE SHOULD THE COUNTY GOVERNMENT PLAY IN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT?
Grogan: “Economic enticements may be necessary at times. However, it should only be considered if the cost/benefit analysis shows that the economic benefit for the county outweighs the expense. Each case is unique and each opportunity must be evaluated on its own merit.”
Wexler: “Economic development is very key to a successful future in Washington County and tax increment financing can be an important tool when used for development, redevelopment or renovation. I believe tax increment financing works well when properly implemented. However, our county needs to be very specific as to where, when and why we are using it. I commit to using my best judgment on a case-by-case basis when analyzing and approving TIF related projects”
• WHAT WOULD YOUR INFRASTRUCTURE PRIORITIES BE AS A COUNTY COMMISSIONER?
Grogan: “Implementation of the American Recovery Plan Act funds for broadband, infrastructure, water, sewer and health care.”
Wexler: “Extending waterlines to rural communities and improving workforce development should continue to be top priorities. These are two very important priorities. Extending the water lines is vital to the health and welfare of our citizens. It is an expensive process and one that does not happen quickly.”
• WHAT ARE YOUR PRIORITIES WHEN IT COMES TO BALANCING THE COUNTY’S GENERAL FUND BUDGET?
Grogan: “Budgets are very fluid documents. The addition of ARPA funds provides tremendous flexibility in how the general fund can be utilized for other purposes, such as debt reduction and the completion of non-ARPA county projects.”
Wexler: “It is my understanding the County Commission is obligated to present a balanced budget. I would use my best efforts to make that happen.”
• WOULD YOU BE IN FAVOR OF ABOLISHING ALL COUNTY FUNDING FOR NON-PROFIT OUTSIDE AGENCIES?
Grogan: “An economic cost/benefit value analysis must be performed. I prefer allowing the economic analysis to determine any financial benefit.”
Wexler: “I would look at the services provided by any organization and vote for funding based on the value and need of those services.”
• UNDER WHAT CIRCUMSTANCES DO YOU BELIEVE IT IS APPROPRIATE TO RAISE COUNTY PROPERTY TAXES?
Grogan: “Before taxes are to be raised, all funding alternatives should be considered, such as state grants and loans where any interest could be paid by investment returns and dividends.”
Wexler: “We are all used to sitting down at the kitchen table and going over our own household finances. Tough decisions sometimes must be made. And we make these types of decisions based on the facts we have available at that time. County government should be no different. Common sense and conservative values should dictate our spending priorities. Raising taxes should never be a priority.”