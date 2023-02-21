Election Commissioners Margaret Davis and Gary McAllister joined Dana Jones, the county's elections administrator, at the public entrance to new election offices being renovated in the former Princeton Arts Center.
Members of the Washington County Election Commission got their first look Tuesday at renovation work being done for their temporary election offices in the former Princeton Arts Center on East Oakland Avenue in Johnson City.
Dana Jones, the county’s election administrator, said she hopes the Election Commission will be able to move into the remodeled offices in the 6,000-square-foot county-owned building by early May. Jones said the space is needed to securely store new state-mandated voting machines and for her office to prepare for the busy 2024 presidential election year.
Supervised inmate crews from the Washington County Detention Center have been putting up walls in the building. Jones said the cost of the interior work to this point has been kept under $5,000 as a result that inmate labor.
County commissioners voted in December to earmark $175,000 for the renovations, which Jones said she hopes will be completed for much less. She said one likely troublesome part of the remodeling work will be dealing with the plumbing of the building, which was originally built as a county school.
She said the completed structure will contain 13 rooms, including employee and public restrooms, a private consultation room for voters and candidates and a multi-purpose conference room. The remodeling also includes space for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, which has jurisdiction over the county building, and the Johnson City Police Department.
The brick building has no windows, one public entrance/exit and a secure employee entrance/exit.
County Mayor Joe Grandy, who is overseeing the renovation project, said the work includes framing in the walls, installing LED lighting and putting up new ceiling tiles.
Washington County election officials said the space will be used to conduct their business until permanent offices can be identified in Jonesborough, which is the county’s seat.