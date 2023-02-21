Members of the Washington County Election Commission got their first look Tuesday at renovation work being done for their temporary election offices in the former Princeton Arts Center on East Oakland Avenue in Johnson City.

Dana Jones, the county’s election administrator, said she hopes the Election Commission will be able to move into the remodeled offices in the 6,000-square-foot county-owned building by early May. Jones said the space is needed to securely store new state-mandated voting machines and for her office to prepare for the busy 2024 presidential election year.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you