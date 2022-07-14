Independent candidate James Reeves is challenging Republican incumbent Joe Grandy in the Aug. 4 race for Washington County mayor.
The two faced off for the job in 2018 when Grandy defeated Reeves by 643 votes.
Tell us a bit about yourself.
Grandy: I graduated from Randolph-Macon College and worked for 41 years with Ferguson Enterprise. I retired from there as president and general manager for the Northeast Tennessee region and grew the business from eight employees to 80 with $30 million in annual revenue.
Reeves: I am a veteran and after my military service, I managed a couple large commercial businesses. Eleven years ago, I opened Reeves Alignment. which is a successful business in downtown Johnson City. I have worked in a service industry job, dealing directly with the public, for more than 30 years.
How would you describe the duties of county mayor?
Grandy: The mayor serves as chief financial officer and provides vision and leadership for the county government. What I bring to the office is a practical business background and a simple conservative philosophy that leadership means stewardship.
Less debt, longer vision, better jobs and a stronger region were what I ran on four years ago and that is exactly what I’ve done.
The responsibilities of the county mayor are extremely diverse. I may deal with an issue concerning roads, the needs of our libraries, followed by a specific citizen request, all in the same morning.
The mayor is the point person for industrial recruitment, retention and expansion and serves as chief negotiator as the proposals are built.
Reeves: The mayor’s main function is to manage the county’s business. The mayor is responsible for managing and carrying out the budgets and expenditures for the different departments that serve the citizens of Washington County and making sure the bills get paid.
The mayor is also responsible for identifying the needs of the citizens and budgeting for these needs through short- and long-term planning.
The mayor is also responsible for cooperating with other local governments to achieve long-term community goals and economic development.
What do you see is the mayor’s major challenge in the next four years?
Grandy: Everyone is facing the challenges of runaway inflation caused by Washington, D.C.’s irresponsible spending and debt and county government is no different. The big challenge will be retaining and recruiting the best people to provide the services our citizens expect and to do that without imposing additional burdens on our citizens.
My business background has prepared me to provide leadership and stewardship to maximize efficiency while containing costs as much as possible.
Reeves: Restoring trust back into county government. We all see the influx of new people moving into Washington County and we need to have a mechanism in place to help control the growth without deterring it or destroying what makes Washington County a great place to live.
The mayor must also deal with inflation and its effects on citizens.
What role do you see county government in playing in economic development and how would you shape that role as mayor?
Grandy: The mayor is Washington County’s ambassador and point person for economic growth, which is the key to keeping our tax levels low. Fundamentally, it’s businesses and entrepreneurs who know how to create wealth and grow jobs, not the government.
That said, just like Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump proved, targeted tax cuts help grow existing businesses and attract new ones, resulting in higher-paying jobs. Any tax cut leaves more money in the hands of families and businesses who know best, instead of government.
Reeves: The mayor needs to make new businesses and companies feel welcome and encourage them to move to Washington County. We need to provide resources and incentives to make it easy for companies to choose our area to open their business, while never forgetting to listen and care for the businesses already in Washington County.
We need to also cooperate with our neighboring counties to promote regional growth.
How would you prioritize issues such as education, infrastructure and workforce development in the county’s budget?
Grandy: I’m proud we have worked to address school facility needs so our kids can have a clean, safe and healthy learning environment. My opponent says we have “built schools that shouldn’t have been built,” when our teachers and students were having to deal with leaking roofs, mold, mildew and sewer gas.
We have built a new school in Boones Creek and agreed to lease and operate a new school being built by the town of Jonesborough. We have incurred minimal debt with these desperately needed projects. That’s constructive leadership.
Bragging about never spending a dime while our schools literally fall apart around our kids is destructive politics.
Reeves: Education is one of my top priorities. The county’s number one resource is and always will be the children. As infrastructure is truly needed it will be addressed.
No more closing of fully functioning schools to make way for developers who want to build houses around a new school.
For 35 years working as an automotive mechanic, I understand the lack of actual tradesmen entering the workforce.
The situation has become dire. There is no quick fix, we had better get started.