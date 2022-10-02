The Johnson City Press and the League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee will host public information forums on Wednesday featuring candidates vying for the Johnson City Commission and the Johnson City Board of Education.
These question-and-answer sessions will be held in the Commission Chambers of the Johnson City Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St.
The first forum will begin at 5 p.m. with candidates for the Board of Education. A forum with City Commission candidates will follow at 7 p.m.
The format will see each candidate being asked the same questions that address local issues by an impartial moderator. Each candidate will be given a prescribed time to answer those questions.
Officials with the League of Women Voters say all of the candidates who are listed on the Nov. 8 ballot for those municipal offices have agreed to participate.
In the school board race, Republican candidates Thomas Hager Jr., Jonathan Kinnick, Paula Treece and Robert Williams and independent candidates Kathy Hall, Sam Pettyjohn and Brian Squirek are vying for four seats.
The City Commission race finds John Baker, Jenny Brock, Jay A. Emberton and John Hunter in the running.
“The Johnson City Press and Six Rivers Media are delighted to partner with the League of Women Voters to hold these important candidate forums,” Press Publisher Rick Thomason said.
“We believe an informed electorate is a crucial part of a healthy democracy and this forum will provide Johnson City voters an excellent opportunity to learn where the candidates stand on the issues important to this community.
“The Johnson City Press has a long history of holding and co-sponsoring such forums, and we hope the voters will take advantage of this opportunity.”
For those voters who can’t attend in person, the forum will be live-streamed at johnsoncitypress.com.
The League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee, like other chapters across the country, engage in advocacy, education litigation and organizing to protect every American’s freedom to vote.
“The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that does not support or oppose any political candidates. For more than 100 years, the league has stood firm in the belief that government has a responsibility to represent and serve the people, not individuals in power,” said Joy Fulkerson, president of the League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee
“The candidate forum provides voters an opportunity to hear from and evaluate those running for election.”
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 11.
The state’s 14-day early voting period will begin on Oct. 19 and end on Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee-by-mail ballot is Nov. 1.