The Johnson City Press and the League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee will host public information forums on Wednesday featuring candidates vying for the Johnson City Commission and the Johnson City Board of Education.

These question-and-answer sessions will be held in the Commission Chambers of the Johnson City Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

