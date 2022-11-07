Area polls will be open until 8 p.m. for voters to decide Tuesday’s midterm election.
The local ballot includes races for Congress, Tennessee governor and seats in the state General Assembly. Voters will decide a number of municipal races, including contests for the Johnson City Board of Education and City Commission.
Tennesseans will also decide four state constitutional amendments.
Election officials encourage voters to review the sample ballots on the GoVoteTN app or GoVoteTN.gov before they head to the polls. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play.
Washington County residents can also go to wcecoffice.com and select the “elections” tab to find a drop-down menu with links to precinct and ballot information that is searchable by a voter’s home address.
Washington County Ballot
Polls will be opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Washington County, where Johnson City voters will decide a number of municipal races. Four candidates are competing for two seats on the City Commission and seven candidates are vying for four seats on the Board of Education.
Those races will also be decided by voters from Johnson City residents who live in Carter County. Likewise, voters in Washington, Carter and Johnson counties will decide a contested race for the state’s 3rd Senate District seat, which sees Democratic candidate Kate Craig facing eight-term Republican incumbent Rusty Crowe.
Washington County officials say 17,016 were cast during the early voting period for today’s election.
Carter County Ballot
Carter County polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to municipal races to be decided by Johnson City residents who live in Carter County, the ballot includes non-contested races in Elizabethton and Watauga.
Voters in Watauga will fill two regular and one one unexpired seat on the City Commission. In Elizabethton, voters will fill four seats on the City Council and two on the city’s Board of Education.
Carter County Election Commission officials say 5,464 early votes were cast in today’s election.
Unicoi County Ballot
The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Unicoi County, where there are five candidates running for three open aldermen seats on the Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Those candidates are Michael Baker, John Day, Cathy J. Huskins, Angie Wilcox Vaughn and Dustin Walden.
There are seven candidates running for two open aldermen seats on the town of Unicoi’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Those candidates are Richard E. Dorris, Billy R. Harkins Jr., Kevin McInturff, Rocky McInturff, Wanda Radford, Judy Ray and Kim Hampton Rutherford.
Approximately 25.1% or roughly 2,900 out of the 11,000 registered Unicoi County voters cast their ballot during the early voting period, making the county’s early voting turnout the third highest in the state.
Going To The Polls
The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office says casting a ballot in the midmorning or mid-afternoon may shorten a voter’s waiting time at the polls.
Tennesseans need to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it is expired.
Student IDs are not acceptable. Out-of-state driver’s licenses are also not permissible.
Additional information about what types of IDs are permitted is available on GoVoteTN.gov.
State law requires polling locations and areas within a 100-foot boundary of the entrance to remain campaign-free zones.
The display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot within this area are prohibited.
Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary.
Tennessee voters are encouraged to report possible voter fraud or misinformation to the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections. Tennesseans can text “TN” to 45995 to use the new Text to Report Voter Fraud system or call the Official Election Day Hotline toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.