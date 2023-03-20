The two leading political parties in Washington County will be reorganizing over the next two weekends.
The Washington County Democratic Party will kick things off on Saturday with its Biennial Reorganization Convention at Carver Park Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave., Johnson City. Doors will open at 9 a.m. for check-in and the convention will start at 10 a.m.
The Washington County Republican Party will hold its party reorganization on April 1 at Boones Creek Elementary School, 132 Highland Church Road, Gray. That event is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.
To participate in the voting for new GOP leadership, participants must be actively involved in the Republican Party and have voted in three of the last four statewide Republican primaries. Attendees can register for the event by going to the party’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WashCoTNGOP/ and scanning the QR code.
Leaders of the Washington County Democratic Party say all county residents who support their party’s values and Democratic candidates can join their convention and vote for its new bylaws and leadership.
The convention’s program will include a presentation of the party’s roadmap to the 2024 presidential election cycle.
“The ‘Reorg,’ as we commonly call this convention, is a critical moment of local, political life for parties and voters,” Sylvain Bruni, chair of WCDP, said in news release. “It’s a time when residents can learn about the party, select who will lead it forward, and get involved to make a difference at the county level.”
Democratic Party officials advise prospective attendees to preregister online at https://wctndp.org/2023Reorg to expedite the check-in process on convention day.
Online participation via Zoom will be made available to those who preregister online.