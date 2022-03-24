Sheriff Keith Sexton told Washington County commissioners Thursday he will be working to fill all open positions in his office in the new budget year.
“We don’t have big-ticket items,” Sexton said in addressing his budget request for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1. “I will not be adding new positions.”
Instead, Sexton said he is concentrating on filling 22 open positions in the sheriff’s office. He also said he will be asking for additional overtime pay in an effort to reduce employee comp time in his budget.
“Like everyone, we are short-handed, overworked and underpaid,” said Sexton, who is asking for a “5% across the board” pay increase for his employees.
He said inflation has also increased the cost of food at the county’s Detention Center and the cost of fuel for his patrol cars.
Washington County Road Superintendent John B. Deakins Jr. said he has already moved $460,000 within his current budget to address payroll issues in the county’s Highway Department.
He told commissioners he has made pay adjustments in the new budget to stay competitive with the private sector. Deakins said he has 12 open positions, noting that hiring qualified people for those positions has been his “biggest headache.”
The road superintendent also said he expects to see his fuel costs increase in the new fiscal year.
Richard Griffin, the director of the Washington County Public Library, told commissioners he hopes to address pay inequities among his employees in the new budget year. Griffin said he now starts his employees out at $10 an hour, which ranks Washington County pay “near the bottom” among libraries in the region.
He said many neighboring libraries are moving their starting pay to $12 an hour.
Commission Chairman Greg Matherly, in his role as the director of the Washington County Emergency Communications District, said the 911 Board is asking to move all of its dispatchers to $15 an hour.
“Our main concern this year, going back to the same thing others have said, is to retain our employees and be able to hire new ones,” he said.