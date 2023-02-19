Politics logo

Members of the largest Republican organization in Northeast Tennessee are being encouraged to contact their state lawmakers and tell them what they think about pending legislation to make local elections for municipal offices partisan contests.

Jonesborough Alderman Kelly Wolfe, who is also a former state Republican Executive Committeeman, told members of the East Tennessee Republican Club last week that he believes efforts to allow local parties to call for partisan elections of all municipal offices will “coalesce and have a great opportunity of coming into fruition” before the end of the current session of the state General Assembly.

