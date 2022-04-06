A new Tennessee election provision allows voters to keep their partisan voting records intact at the polls even when there are no candidates listed on their party’s primary ballot.
Election officials say the measure will come in handy for Democratic and Republican Party leaders when they check the credentials of possible candidates for offices on the ballot. It will also allow partisan voters to maintain a perfect record of voting in their preferred party’s primaries.
“It’s just an option and can help fill in the gaps of voting records and hopefully will help us get more people to the polls,” said Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections.
Jones said the election regulation, which will be implemented in the May 3 county primary, allows Tennessee voters to request a primary ballot even in races where a political party has no candidates listed.
For example, the May 3 primary ballot in Washington County only has Democrats qualified for the County Commission in the 10 and 11 districts, which means just the Democratic voters in those specific districts can decide those contests.
All Democratic voters in Washington County can now ask for their party’s primary ballot in the county’s race for mayor even though there are no Democratic candidates qualified for the May 3 election.
In that case, Democrats can vote “No Candidate Qualified” in the race and maintain a record of voting in Democratic primaries.
This is an important distinction since no one registers to vote in Tennessee by political party. Tennessee is an open primary state, which means voters can choose the partisan primary they wish to vote in on Election Day.
That’s unlike states like North Carolina, Kentucky and Florida, which require residents to declare themselves to be a Democrat, Republican or independent when they register to vote. As such, they can only vote in their party’s primary on Election Day. Independents can’t vote in any primary.
In Tennessee, voters are allowed to vote in only one primary of their choosing on Election Day. They can write in the name of a candidate if there is none on the ballot, but it will not be counted officially unless that candidate has filed the necessary paperwork with the local Election Commission.
And write-in votes cast for a declared Republican candidate on a Democratic ballot, or visa versa, will not be counted since they have not been vetted as a qualified candidate by that party.
Jones said having this clear partisan voting record will aid Democratic and Republican Party officials in vetting candidates seeking to appear under their respective mantles on the ballot. One of the rules for qualifying as a Republican is that a candidate has voted in at least three of the four previous GOP primaries.
Early voting in the May 3 primary begins April 13.