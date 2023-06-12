Local political leaders have widely differing opinions on the legitimacy of the federal charges against former President Donald Trump regarding his handling of classified documents.

Sylvain Bruni, the chair of the Washington County Democratic Party, said the 37 counts lodged against Trump in the indictment reflects the “fundamental American principle of equal justice for all.” Bruni said that means “no individual is above the law, regardless of their political affiliation or position of power.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you