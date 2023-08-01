Government and business leaders joined Washington County Election Commission officials in cutting the ribbon Tuesday on the new election offices. From right to left are state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, Johnson City Mayor Todd Fowler, Election Commission Chairman Gary McAllister, Election Commission Secretary Margaret Davis, Chamber President and CEO Bob Cantler and Dana Jones, the county’s administrator of elections.
At right is Dana Jones, the county’s administrator of elections, who explains the displays at the entrance of the Washington County Election Commission offices to state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough.
Anita Hodges Taylor, a Republican state executive committeewoman, and Greg Matherly, the chairman of the Washington County Commission, join other local officials in touring the new Washington County Election Commission offices at 2516 E. Oakland Ave. in Johnson City.
Government and business leaders joined Washington County Election Commission officials in cutting the ribbon Tuesday on the new election offices. From right to left are state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, Johnson City Mayor Todd Fowler, Election Commission Chairman Gary McAllister, Election Commission Secretary Margaret Davis, Chamber President and CEO Bob Cantler and Dana Jones, the county’s administrator of elections.
At right is Dana Jones, the county’s administrator of elections, who explains the displays at the entrance of the Washington County Election Commission offices to state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough.
Anita Hodges Taylor, a Republican state executive committeewoman, and Greg Matherly, the chairman of the Washington County Commission, join other local officials in touring the new Washington County Election Commission offices at 2516 E. Oakland Ave. in Johnson City.
Local elected officials joined business leaders in helping the Washington County Election Commission cut the ribbon to its new offices at 2516 E. Oakland Ave. in Johnson City.
The new election offices, which are located in remodeled space that once housed the Princeton Arts Center, are comprised of 13 rooms that include employee and public restrooms, a private consultation room for voters and candidates and a multipurpose conference room.