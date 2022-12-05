Princeton Arts

The 6,000-square-foot Princeton Arts building, which is now being leased by a neighboring church, was formerly used for early voting before parking issues convinced election officials to move to another site.

 Robert Houk/Johnson City Press

Washington County commissioners will be asked to approve a plan later this month to spend no more than $175,000 to renovate the former Princeton Arts Center in Johnson City as temporary offices and storage space for the Washington County Election Commission.

The county’s Budget Committee voted Friday to revise an earlier resolution, which was tabled at the commission’s meeting in November, to move the project forward. The committee also approved a request to buy an additional 20 voting machines that will be used in the 2024 election year.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

