The 6,000-square-foot Princeton Arts building, which is now being leased by a neighboring church, was formerly used for early voting before parking issues convinced election officials to move to another site.
Washington County commissioners will be asked to approve a plan later this month to spend no more than $175,000 to renovate the former Princeton Arts Center in Johnson City as temporary offices and storage space for the Washington County Election Commission.
The county’s Budget Committee voted Friday to revise an earlier resolution, which was tabled at the commission’s meeting in November, to move the project forward. The committee also approved a request to buy an additional 20 voting machines that will be used in the 2024 election year.
The state will reimburse Washington County for the estimated $100,000 cost to purchase those machines. The County Commission voted earlier this year to approve the purchase of 140 new voting machines to meet state-mandated requirements for a voter-verified paper audit trail.
The state will also reimburse the county for the cost of buying those voting machines under a new law that requires all 95 counties in Tennessee to have the new voting machines in place by Jan. 1, 2024.
Washington County officials expect to begin taking delivery of the new machines sometime in March. Election Commission Chairman Gary McAllister has told county officials the election office will need more space to securely store those machines, as well as a larger space to conduct daily business in preparation for the next presidential election.
He said the Election Commission offices on the third floor of the Washington County Courthouse in Jonesborough have become too cramped to accommodate the needs of the county’s voters. McAllister told Budget Committee members last week that while the office may be able “to squeeze” the new voting machines into existing courthouse space, the room is too small to conduct the necessary programming of the devices.
McAllister said that’s why he and other election officials are asking for $175,000 to cover renovations to the county-owned brick building on East Oakland Avenue. The money would come from the capital projects fund.
The 6,000-square-foot Princeton Arts building, which is now being leased by a neighboring church, was formerly used for early voting before parking issues convinced election officials to move to another site. County officials say parking shouldn’t be an issue at the former school if it is used solely as Election Commission offices.
McAllister told Budget Committee members last week that state law doesn’t require the Election Commission office to be located in the county’s seat. Even so, the chairman said the Princeton Arts building represents a temporary solution to the Election Commission’s pressing office and storage needs.
“It’s our intent to locate in a permanent space in the county’s seat,” McAllister said.
Plans for a stand-alone building for the Election Commission in front of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough have been around since the late 1990s.