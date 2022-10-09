City Commission Forum

From left: John Baker, Jay A. Emberton, Moderator Dana York, John Hunter and Jenny Brock at Wednesday''s forum. 

 JONATHAN ROBERTS

Of the four candidates running for a seat on the Johnson City Commission, three explicitly said they do not want to see the race become a partisan one like the Johnson City Board of Education, a traditionally nonpartisan race, did this year.

Unless allowed by city charter, municipal elections in Tennessee are nonpartisan, according to state code, and cannot require candidates to be nominated by political parties. Johnson City’s charter doesn’t allow partisan elections, and City Commission candidates aren’t chosen in a primary runoff. In 2021, the Tennessee General Assembly passed a bill allowing local political parties to decide if they want to make school board elections partisan.

