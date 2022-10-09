Of the four candidates running for a seat on the Johnson City Commission, three explicitly said they do not want to see the race become a partisan one like the Johnson City Board of Education, a traditionally nonpartisan race, did this year.
Unless allowed by city charter, municipal elections in Tennessee are nonpartisan, according to state code, and cannot require candidates to be nominated by political parties. Johnson City’s charter doesn’t allow partisan elections, and City Commission candidates aren’t chosen in a primary runoff. In 2021, the Tennessee General Assembly passed a bill allowing local political parties to decide if they want to make school board elections partisan.
The legislation allows local Democratic and Republican party officials to call for a primary or to hold a caucus to elect candidates who will appear on the general election ballot as their party’s nominees. In the first partisan election for the Johnson City Board of Education, four of the seven candidates (running for four seats) are running as Republicans. The other three are running as independents.
“I can say that in two words: absolutely not,” Brock said when asked if she’d be in favor of turning other nonpartisan elections into partisan ones during a forum on Wednesday.
“I don’t think we need a political filter on the commission,” Brock said. “Now, everybody up here probably has some leanings one way or another, but it’s never brought into play whatsoever. We are focused on the city, on the elements that are in front of us and what’s in the best interest of our citizens.”
Brock was vocal on this issue last election cycle, which saw a majority of candidates in that race align themselves with partisan groups. In speaking with the Press on the issue in September of 2020, Brock, who was mayor at the time and not running for reelection, said it’s not appropriate for candidates for City Commission to align themselves with political parties.
“I’m really disappointed to see that this is occurring,” Brock said at the time, adding that the city government has a group of leaders who act as trustees, not as political officers, under the current setup.
“We run at-large across the city, so we have the opportunity to position ourselves and (talk about) what our qualities are and what our unique characteristics are that would make us a good commissioner without any kind of political filters,” she said in 2020.
Commission candidate John Baker, who previously ran for State House as a Democrat in 2016, also said he wasn’t in favor of partisan local elections. Baker said the commission needs to be more aware of peoples’ different beliefs, accept them and treat them fairly.
“I do not believe that party needs to be part of the issue,” he said.
Jay A. Emberton, another candidate with ties to the Democratic Party, said he sees no benefit from making the City Commission election a partisan affair. Emberton had served on the Washington County Democratic Party’s executive committee, according to his bio on his website.
“It’s not necessary to check whether somebody’s got that ‘D’ or the ‘R’ or the ‘I’ in front of their name to decide if you agree or disagree with where they stand on a policy,” Emberton said. “I think that we are doing a great job as a City Commission without that, and I don’t see any benefit from it, so, again, no I am not, I am not in favor.”
Commissioner John Hunter, who is running for a second term, was the only candidate who did not say one way or another whether he was in favor of nonpartisan races becoming partisan, saying his position on the issue is “somewhat irrelevant.” He said there are pros and cons to the way the nonpartisan races are run, and that there would be pros and cons to a partisan race as well.
The East Tennessee Republican Club touts Hunter as a Republican candidate for City Commission, and Hunter is scheduled to speak at one of their meetings on Monday.
“I think the question that’s more relevant and probably more important to our citizens is, ‘What do I think is going to happen?’” Hunter said. “I’m fairly confident, whether we like it or not, that at some point in time the City Commission will follow suit with the Board of Education and become partisan races. My willingness to serve is not tied to the races being partisan or not.
“I believe that, regardless of being affiliated with party or not, my willingness to serve and care for this community is the overriding factor.”
