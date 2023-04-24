Supervised inmates from the county’s Detention Center have been putting up walls, ceilings and repairing flooring in the building, which is being renovated as interim offices for the Washington County Election Commission.
Washington County commissioners voted Monday to designate a portion of funds previously earmarked for the renovation of the former Princeton Arts Center in Johnson City to go to purchasing furniture for the county Election Commission’s new offices.
Commissioners approved a resolution to move $17,453 of the $175,000 that the board had voted in December to allocate specifically for the project.
Election officials said the transfer of funds is being made possible as a result of inmate labor from the Washington County Detention Center helping to save the county money on work to transform the nearly 100-year-old county-owned former school building on East Oakland Avenue into interim offices for the Election Commission.
Inmates from the Detention Center, supervised by deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, have been putting up walls, ceilings and repairing flooring in the building. Election officials say most of the work, aside from the electrical and plumbing has been done by county inmates.
Dana Jones, the county’s administrator of elections, told the Press last week that the cost of the interior work to the building at this point has been kept well under projected costs as a result of that inmate labor.
“We are moving right along,” Jones told commissioners Monday night. “We are putting paint on the walls. It’s beginning to look like a home.”
Jones said the project is bit ahead of schedule and her staff hopes to be in their new offices by late May or early June.
The completed structure will contain 13 rooms, including employee and public restrooms, a private consultation room for voters and candidates and a multi-purpose conference room. The remodeling also includes space for the WCSO, which has jurisdiction over the county building.
Election officials say the move is necessary for the Election Commission to conduct its business during next year’s presidential election cycle.
Jones also told commissioners Monday that the state General Assembly approved legislation before adjourning last week to give the Election Commission the authority to implement a pilot program that will allow registered voters with a proper identification to cast a ballot at any one of the 20 designated voting centers in Washington County on Election Day.
Currently, a voter can only cast a vote on Election Day at a specific precinct designated for his or her home address.