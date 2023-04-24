Washington County commissioners voted Monday to designate a portion of funds previously earmarked for the renovation of the former Princeton Arts Center in Johnson City to go to purchasing furniture for the county Election Commission’s new offices.

Commissioners approved a resolution to move $17,453 of the $175,000 that the board had voted in December to allocate specifically for the project.

Tags

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

