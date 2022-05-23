The Washington County Commission voted Monday to appoint Ben Carder to fill a vacancy in the board’s 15th District.
Carder is a Jonesborough resident and is the only candidate for the seat on the county’s Aug. 4 general election ballot. He will serve the remaining three months of the late Mike Ford’s term.
“I would like to thank the commission in the kindness and the faith you have shown in me by putting me into this position,” Carder said before taking his oath of office.
The seat has been open since Ford, who retired in 2021 as the supervisor of food services at the Washington County Detention Center, died on Dec. 27 following a brief illness.
Carder will serve until voters go to the polls in August to elect new county officials. He defeated Mark Rice, Jonesborough, in the May 3 primary to become the Republican nominee for the 15th District seat.
The 15th District represents residents who vote in the Boones Creek and Sulphur Springs elementary school precincts.
Commissioners were also scheduled Monday to fill an opening for constable in the county’s 1st District. However, a vote on that appointment was moved to the board’s June 27 meeting when no nominations for the position were made from the floor.
While several commissioners expressed a preference to allow the voters to fill the constable position at the polls in August, Commission Chairman Greg Matherly said state law required the position to be filled by the board within 120 days of a vacancy.
Andy Register, Limestone, was elected as the Republican nominee for 1st District constable in the primary earlier this month. He will face a challenge from independent candidate Lisa Shaw-Lewis, Jonesborough, in the August election.
In other business Monday:
• The commission appointed Commissioner Jodi Jones and Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy to serve as members to the Ashe Street Courthouse Project Special Committee.
The panel was formed to identify possible space that can be used in the building for county government purposes and help transition ownership of the historic former post office/courthouse from the county to Johnson City’s control.
• Commissioners approved a request from Washington County Schools officials to use a portion of the system’s educational capital funds to pay for playground systems to replace older equipment that had been removed from Gray Elementary School for safety reasons.
The county’s Board of Education asked the County Commission to adjust its five-year plan so the school system can use $165,000 from the capital fund to buy and install the playground equipment.
The new Playcraft systems will be installed by Great Southern Recreation LLC of Murfreesboro.
• Commissioners met behind closed doors to hear an update from County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson on a zoning lawsuit the county has pending against BrightRidge and Red Dog Technologies LLC involving an ongoing bitcoin mining operation in the Limestone community.
Earlier this month, Chancellor John Rambo denied a motion filed by attorneys for the defendants to dismiss the litigation because they argued the zoning regulations did not apply to BrightRidge and Red Dog.
In March, the chancellor ruled that Red Dog’s “blockchain verification data” operation at 144 Bailey Road does not meet the definition of a public utility as outlined in the county’s zoning rules. The case is set for trial on July 11-13.