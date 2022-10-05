While candidates for the Johnson City Commission touched on a variety of topics during a forum on Wednesday, including homelessness and partisan elections, managing growth took center stage.
There are two seats on the five-member commission on the ballot this November, and four candidates — including two incumbents — are seeking office. Wednesday’s forum was organized by the League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee and the Johnson City Press.
When asked what he thinks the biggest issue or two Johnson City will face in the decade is, current Commissioner John Hunter was frank: “I mean, it’s growth,” he said.
“I would say maintaining and managing growth is one of the biggest challenges,” Hunter said.
John Baker, co-founder and president of the Pride Community Center of the Tri-Cities, echoed Hunter, and said the city needs to be balanced in its growth.
“We need to keep that balance going, and we need to work toward keeping all our citizens included in this so that we can grow but not outgrow. We need to be able to work together so that we can make Johnson City grow and be inclusive of all citizens.”
Incumbent Jenny Brock, who also mentioned workforce availability would be a major issue for the city to address, said growth is going to become a capacity issue. “Are we going to be able to support the amount of growth that’s coming in here so that infrastructure is not outpaced by growth?” Brock asked.
Jay A. Emberton, a retired military officer and small business owner, highlighted several issues, each tying back to managing growth. On the city’s side, he said addressing the “unseen infrastructure,” such as water pipes, must be a priority so that it doesn’t become a larger, more expensive problem down the road. For the people of Johnson City, he said, the biggest issue is affordable housing.
“It’s a two-pronged issue,” he said. “It’s bringing in the employers who take care of employees with a good wage — that we’re bringing in the right kind of employers — but we’re also ensuring that those people can afford to live in Johnson City, and what things that we can do to make sure that we don’t price everyone out of just living in our own town.”
Candidates were also asked what they believe the city’s most pressing infrastructure needs were. Both incumbents cited the need to continue with infrastructure projects that allow for Johnson City to better handle a large influx of people moving here, referencing a growth management study that they say will help guide the commission on that front going forward.
“We recognize as a commission that growth has happened, is happening and will continue to happen,” Hunter said. “And with that, we want to make sure we stay ahead of that, so we’ve commissioned a third party for a holistic growth management study to be done in order to make wise investments and utilize taxpayer dollars efficiently and effectively for continued infrastructure projects.”
Brock, pointing specifically to growth and development happening in the Knob Creek area behind Lowe’s, said she’d also like to see a plan done to help them prioritize and fund new road projects.
“I think we do have to look at a comprehensive traffic plan for new roads in Johnson City,” Brock said.
Baker spoke to the importance of addressing the growing issue of parking availability downtown, as well as the need to replace aging infrastructure such as water pipes and sewer lines. Emberton also touched on the need for more parking, and also said he’d like to see the city prioritize pedestrian and bicycle traffic downtown and put more of an emphasis on public transportation.
“I believe that we enable more of our citizens to get to the things that we’ve developed for the town if we improve, and make more available, our public transportation,” Emberton said.
Asked specifically how they’d manage the influx of people moving into the region, Brock and Baker both said it’s important for the area to retain its sense of identity.
“It’s very important that we have a plan and we are flexible enough to adjust that plan as things come along because this is a wonderful area to live,” Baker said. “It’s one of the reasons I moved here in 2003. I love this area, I love the hiking, the nature that we have here and the people, and I think it’s important that we continue to maintain that in our growth so that we don’t lose sight of it.”
{iframe title=”YouTube video player” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/UaX2tfjaaqg” frameborder=”0” width=”100%” height=”500”}{/iframe}