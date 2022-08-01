Vote Logo

Washington County ended the 14-day early voting period for Thursday’s election with a turnout of just 6.57% of its 86,863 registered voters.

That number ranks Washington County at 87th for turnout among Tennessee’s 95 counties.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video