Washington County ended the 14-day early voting period for Thursday’s election with a turnout of just 6.57% of its 86,863 registered voters.
That number ranks Washington County at 87th for turnout among Tennessee’s 95 counties.
A total of 5,683 Washington Countians cast an early or absentee vote during the period that ended at noon Saturday, which is 2,838 fewer votes than the early total recorded for the county’s general election in 2018.
The latest numbers show 4,729 of those Washington County votes were cast in the Republican primary and 826 were recorded in the Democratic primary.
The ballot in Washington County includes contested races for judicial offices, county mayor and County Commission, as well as state and federal primaries for governor and congressional seats. Polls will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday and close at 8 p.m.
Scott County is atop the list for early turnout in Tennessee at 32.04%, followed by Lake County with 31.89% of its registered voters casting an early ballot.
Meanwhile, Sullivan County was ranked 94th in the state with a voter turnout of 3.70%. Figures there show 4,053 early votes were cast in July compared to the 12,248 that were counted early for the county election in 2018.
Sevier County had the lowest early voting turnout rating at 2.54%
Carter County’s 14-day early vote total is 2,900, which is 1,961 fewer than the total cast at same point in the August 2018 election.
Likewise, Johnson County recorded 632 fewer votes in this election than the 3,148 ballots it counted at the same point four years ago.
Unicoi County had 778 early and absentee votes for Thursday’s election, which is 1,008 fewer than the number cast during the same 14-day period in 2018.
Press Senior Reporter
Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.
