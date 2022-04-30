Early voting numbers for Tuesday’s primary election show 7.7% of Washington County’s 86,006 registered voters have already cast a ballot.
The Washington County Election Commission recorded 6,616 unofficial votes at one of the county’s four polling sites during Tennessee’s 14-day early voting period that ended Thursday.
A total of 6,453 early votes were cast in Washington County for the last county primary in 2018.
Washington County has also recorded 107 votes in nursing homes, which is one vote more than in the 2018 primary. Election officials also said 403 mail-in ballots have been returned as of Thursday.
Unicoi County has recorded one of the highest early voting turnouts in the region with 21.1% of that county’s 11,293 registered voters already casting a ballot in Tuesday’s primary. Unicoi County Election Commission officials said 2,388 votes were cast during the early voting period.
Carter County had a 10.2% turnout for early voting. Carter County election officials say 3,477 of that county’s 34,158 registered voters have marked an early ballot.
Tennesseans will go to the polls Tuesday to decide a number of partisan races for key county and judicial offices.
Voting precincts in Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.