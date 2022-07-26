It’s just a few days before the end of early voting and local election officials report the turnout for the Aug. 4 election has been historically low.

Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections, told county commissioners at their meeting on Monday that voting totals for the first nine days of Tennessee’s 14-day early voting period places Washington County in the bottom 10 of the state’s 95 counties for turnout. As of Monday, Washington County was ranked at 87th with an estimated 3.66% of its 86,862 registered voters taking advantage of early voting, which ends statewide on Saturday.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

