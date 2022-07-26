It’s just a few days before the end of early voting and local election officials report the turnout for the Aug. 4 election has been historically low.
Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections, told county commissioners at their meeting on Monday that voting totals for the first nine days of Tennessee’s 14-day early voting period places Washington County in the bottom 10 of the state’s 95 counties for turnout. As of Monday, Washington County was ranked at 87th with an estimated 3.66% of its 86,862 registered voters taking advantage of early voting, which ends statewide on Saturday.
Lake County in West Tennessee was atop the turnout list at 21.49%, followed by Houston County with 19.69% of its registered voters casting an early ballot.
Meanwhile, Sullivan County was ranked 94th in the state on Monday with a voter turnout of 1.85%. Sevier County had the lowest early voting turnout rating at 1.59%
Jones told Washington County commissioners, who are standing for re-election on the county’s Aug. 4 ballot, they should encourage their constituents to take advantage of early voting. She said the county’s Election Commission has tried to make voting as “easy as possible” by offering four early voting sites for much of the period.
She said that is why the low turnout numbers have been disappointing. She noted the figures for early voting by absentee ballot at the county’s nursing homes have also been low this year, with no one asking to do so at the facility at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home.
“I’m puzzled, frustrated and ashamed,” Commissioner Phil Carriger said of the county’s low turnout for early voting.
Washington County had counted 3,171 ballots for the first nine days of the early vote period that began on July 15. That’s compared to 4,809 early votes cast during the same period of the county’s August 2018 election.
Carter County’s nine-day early vote total is 1,755, which is 1,233 fewer than the total cast at same point in the August 2018 election.
Likewise, Johnson County has recorded 551 fewer votes in this election than the 2,075 ballots it collected at the same point four years ago.
Unicoi County has 463 early votes for the Aug. 4 election, which is 580 fewer than the same nine-day period in 2018.
Early Voting In Washington County
• The Heritage Center, 161 Molly Grayce Lane, Jonesborough.
Wednesday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon.
• Crossroad Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Drive, Gray.
Wednesday: 9 a.m to noon.
Thursday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon.
• Freedom Hall Civic Center, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City.
Wednesday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon.
Early Voting In Carter County
• The Carter County Election Commission, 116 Holston Ave., Elizabethton.
Wednesday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon
Early Voting In Unicoi County
• Unicoi County Election Commission, 106 Nolichucky Ave., Erwin.
Wednesday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon.
Early voting in Johnson County
• Johnson County Election Commission, 158 Election Ave., Mountain City.
Wednesday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon
