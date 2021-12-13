The longest-serving legislator from Northeast Tennessee announced Monday he is seeking re-election to the state General Assembly next year.
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, told the East Tennessee Republican Club he will be vying for a ninth four-year term to the state Senate in the Aug. 4 Republican Primary.
“I would have never been elected years ago if not for you in this room today,” Crowe, who was first elected to the 3rd District seat as a Democratic candidate in 1990, told area Republicans meeting at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City. “You worked so hard for me, and I wanted especially to be here today to ask for your vote again.”
Crowe, 74, who currently serves as the chairman of the state Senate Health and Welfare Committee, said he had “never forgotten where I came from or who I represent” in Nashville.
“I have fought many battles for us in Nashville over the years and I have the scars to prove it,” he said.
The Johnson City lawmaker defeated former Rep. Bob Good, R-Johnson City, in a write-campaign in August 1990 to become the Democratic nominee for the Senate seat. That contest came about after Good failed to qualify as a Republican in the race.
Months later he defeated the Republican nominee, former state Rep. Bob King, in the November general election to win the Senate seat, which at the time represented Hawkins and Washington Counties.
In September of 1995, Crowe and former state Sen. Milton Hamilton of Union City said they were defecting to the Republican Party. The two former Democrats joined Republican Gov. Don Sundquist in Johnson City to make the announcement they were joining the GOP.
Crowe told local Republicans Monday he was “even more excited and geared up to run for office” than when he first appeared on the ballot 32 years ago. He attributed that zeal to “the current situation in Washington, D.C., that dictates the states are going to be the firewalls for common sense and for our freedoms and for the protection of this constitution that I carry with me.”
The veteran lawmaker told the GOP club he was “very proud of that we have done together for Tennessee as Republicans.” He included partnering with U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn when she was a member of the state Senate to help defeat the creation of a state income tax that was being championed by Sundquist.
Crowe said he was also proud to join Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, and the late state Sen. Douglas Henry, R-Nashville, in creating the state’s so-called “Rainy Day” reserve fund.
Crowe said it was important for Republicans “to get fired up” for the 2022 elections if “we are going to make ‘America Great Again’ again.” He then played a clip of a recording of a song he said he had co-written with “some songwriting buddies” in Nashville with the title, “Let’s Make America Great Again.”
Crowe was unopposed in 2018 when he was re-elected to his eighth term to the Senate with 50,189 votes.. That victory made him the longest-serving senator to have represented the 3rd District and the longest-serving member of Northeast Tennessee’s legislative delegation.
He last appeared on the ballot in August 2020 when he finished third in a 16-candidate Republican Primary for the 1st District seat in Congress.
Candidates for state and federal offices can begin picking up their qualifying papers for the Aug. 4 primary on Feb 7. The deadline for qualifying as a candidate in the legislative race is noon on April 7.