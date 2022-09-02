Dana Jones

Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections, with some of the portable signage that will be posted at the county’s voting precincts.

 Robert Houk/Johnson City Press

As they prepare for the Nov. 8 election, local election officials say they are dealing with numerous requests from residents seeking records from the 2020 presidential contest.

Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections, said a recent flurry of inquiries for that election data comes as her staff works on the last election of this year’s busy mid-term political cycle. The November ballot features races for a number of local, state and federal offices, including municipal elections in Johnson City and Jonesborough.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

