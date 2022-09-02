As they prepare for the Nov. 8 election, local election officials say they are dealing with numerous requests from residents seeking records from the 2020 presidential contest.
Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections, said a recent flurry of inquiries for that election data comes as her staff works on the last election of this year’s busy mid-term political cycle. The November ballot features races for a number of local, state and federal offices, including municipal elections in Johnson City and Jonesborough.
“With 10 weeks to go before the November election, this has become a distraction,” she said Thursday.
Jones said the Washington County Election Commission office has received between six and 10 calls a day this week from local residents asking for copies of records from the 2020 presidential election. She said many of the requests to see those records have been sparked by national voter fraud summits that feature MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
The businessman and TV commercial personality is a high-profile proponent of the false claim that former President Donald Trump lost his reelection bid as a result of widespread election fraud. He and other deniers of the certified 2020 election results are encouraging like-minded Trump supporters to email their local election officials and ask that they “copy and paste” a detailed “cast vote record” of the last presidential election.
Jones has spoken to several of the people making the data requests. She said many have told her they “truly believe the records will help overturn the results of the 2020 election and Trump will become president.”
She said her colleagues in Election Commission offices in neighboring counties have also received requests for data from the last presidential election. She said it is also a trend that election officials are seeing across the nation.
ABC News reported recently that in Colorado, Trump supporters have flooded some county offices with so many records requests in an effort to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 election that officials there have been “unable to perform their primary duties.” Officials in Nevada also told ABC News that some election workers in that state have been followed to their cars and harassed with threats by deniers of the 2020 election results.
Jones said she and her staff have answered all requests to see the records and voting data from the last presidential election as best they can. Unfortunately, some of the information is simply not available in Tennessee or the records are not provided in the format that they are being requested.
“We are not hiding anything,” Jones said. “Our office is transparent and open to the public as required by Tennessee law. People can simply go to our website and find most of the information they are looking for.”
Records that must be researched and printed by her staff come at a cost. Jones said to obtain and copy all the data some residents are looking for in a paper printout would add up to a $2,200 bill for the person making the request.
A search of that website shows Trump carried Washington County in the 2020 presidential election with 68.4% of the 59,082 votes cast.
Jones said continued questions about the last presidential election have cast doubts on the integrity of the voting process and has placed a strain on election workers nationwide.
“I have five employees on my staff, and we will be losing one in a couple of weeks,” said Jones, who noted the departing employee has decided to make a career change as a result of growing public distrust in the election process.
The state of Tennessee has been ranked No. 1 in the nation for election integrity by the Heritage Foundation. The foundation’s election integrity scorecard rating is based on state election laws approved by the Tennessee General Assembly and the execution of those laws by county election officials.