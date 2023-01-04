Washington County’s delegation to the Tennessee House of Representatives has signed on as co-sponsors of legislation to prohibit transgender medical procedures for minors.

State Reps. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and Tim Hicks, R-Gray, are listed as prime co-sponsors of a bill that is being called the Protecting Children from Gender Mutilation Act. The bill was filed by the state General Assembly’s two GOP majority leaders, Rep. William Lamberth of Portland and  Sen. Jack Johnson of Franklin. 

