NASHVILLE — State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, was elected by his peers to serve as vice-chairman for the House Republican Caucus during the upcoming 113th Tennessee General Assembly.
Meanwhile, state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, was tapped to serve as treasurer of the House GOP caucus.
“It is an honor and a privilege to be able to serve my colleagues as caucus vice-chairman,” Campbell said in a statement released last week. “I appreciate the profound trust they have placed in me, and I look forward to continuing our efforts to ensure that Tennessee remains prosperous for generations to come.”
As vice-chairman, Campbell will work closely with House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, on important legislative issues, preside over caucus meetings in the chairman’s absence and assist his fellow lawmakers with legislative matters.
Campbell previously served as assistant floor leader during the 112th General Assembly.
He represents District 3, which includes all of Johnson and part of Carter, Hawkins and Sullivan counties.
As treasurer, Alexander will be responsible for producing quarterly funding reports for GOP caucus members, keeping records of receipts and expenditures and provide members with copies of all public disclosure reports filed with the state.
“I am truly honored and humbled by the trust my colleagues have placed in me to serve as caucus treasurer,” Alexander said. “Tennessee continues to thrive under conservative leadership, and I look forward to working with them to ensure that continues.”