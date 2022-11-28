NASHVILLE — State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, was elected by his peers to serve as vice-chairman for the House Republican Caucus during the upcoming 113th Tennessee General Assembly.

Meanwhile, state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, was tapped to serve as treasurer of the House GOP caucus.

