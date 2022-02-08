Candidates for Johnson City Board of Education were among the first to pick up qualifying petitions on Monday for the Aug. 4 election.
They include school board incumbents Thomas Hager Jr., who picked up papers as a Republican, and Kathy Hall, the board’s chair, who is seeking to qualify as an independent candidate.
Former board member Jonathan Kinnick also picked up a petition Monday as a Republican and Sam Pettyjohn as an independent candidate.
On Tuesday, incumbent Robert Williams picked up his papers as a Republican and Brian Squirek as an independent candidate.
Four of the seven seats of the Johnson City Board of Education will be on the ballot in the Nov. 8 general election.
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and state Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, also picked up qualifying papers for the Aug. 4 Republican Primary.
The deadline to return petitions to qualify as a candidate in the primary is noon on April 7.
Independent candidates for city school board, state and federal legislative races must also meet that deadline to join the Republican winners of the Aug. 4 primary on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
This is the first year that candidates running for the Johnson City Board of Education will be on the ballot with a partisan label.
A new state law allows local Democratic and Republican party officials to call for a primary or to hold a caucus to elect candidates who will appear on the general election ballot as their party’s nominees.
In other races with an April 7 qualifying deadline, Richard G. Baker, Johnson City, has picked up papers as an independent for Tennessee’s 1st District seat in the U.S. House and incumbent Anita Hodges Taylor has picked up a petition to return as Republican State Executive Committeewoman.