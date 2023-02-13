Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs warned local Republicans on Monday that homegrown “Cultural Marxism” poses an eminent threat to the United States.
“China is a huge threat,” Jacobs, a Republican who was reelected last year to a second term as mayor, told members of the East Tennessee Republican Club meeting at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City. “The national debt is a massive threat, but I believe the biggest threat that this country faces is internal. It’s the woke left. It’s the culture wars.”
Jacobs, who was a world heavyweight champion in professional wrestling before winning his first election by a 23-vote margin in 2018, also said he believes the No. 1 job of Republicans is to “push back and build a firewall” to protect Tennessee from the woke culture.
“We still believe in the American Dream in Tennessee,” said Jacobs, who noted that is one of the reasons so many people are leaving liberal-leaning states like Colorado and California to move here.
Jacobs said his chapter of the American Dream began when he was born in Madrid, Spain, where his father was serving in the U.S. Air Force. His family later moved to a rural part of Missouri, where he said his parents provided him with a happy childhood despite “living paycheck to paycheck.”
He wanted to become a professional athlete and showed talent in college that promised to land him a career in professional football. An ACL tear to his knee during practice dealt him a setback that later prevented him from signing an undrafted rookie deal with the Chicago Bears.
“My dream was torn from me,” Jacobs said. “The great thing about this country is the only limit is your imagination.”
Jacobs said he soon discovered professional wrestling as his way to a career as an athlete. After gaining experience on the wrestling circuit in this country and abroad, Jacobs said he joined the WWE and became known professionally as Kane.
“They created an iconic character in wrestling for me,” Jacobs said.
Along the way, Jacobs said he met and married his wife, Crystal, who is a graduate of Elizabethton High School. The couple lived a time in Hampton and started a family before eventually settling in the Knoxville area. That’s where Jacobs, who is also a businessman, said he was bitten by the political bug.
“In the words of President Ronald Reagan, freedom is a fragile thing,” Jacobs said. “It’s never more than a generation away from extinction. And that’s why I got into politics.”
Jacobs said he decided to make mayor of Knox County his entry into political office. As an elected official, Jacobs said he believes in the Republican and libertarian ideas of small government, low taxes and sensible regulations.
The Knox County mayor said his ideas of limited government were put the test during the COVID-19 pandemic when he resisted efforts to force mandatory vaccinations, lockdowns and mask mandates on his constituents.
He said his political stand resulted in some of his critics calling him a “fascist and a murderer.” Even so, Jacobs said his goal was to protect both “our basic Constitutional freedoms” and “the most vulnerable” of the population from COVID.
“I think that COVID-19 is a very serious public health issue,” he said. “Unfortunately, I also think its was exploited for political purposes and represents the greatest power grab and government overreach we’ve seen in my lifetime.”