Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs warned local Republicans on Monday that homegrown “Cultural Marxism” poses an eminent threat to the United States.

“China is a huge threat,” Jacobs, a Republican who was reelected last year to a second term as mayor, told members of the East Tennessee Republican Club meeting at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City. “The national debt is a massive threat, but I believe the biggest threat that this country faces is internal. It’s the woke left. It’s the culture wars.”

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

