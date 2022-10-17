After being appointed as an alderman earlier this year, former Jonesborough Mayor Kelly Wolfe is unopposed in seeking re-election to Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Wolfe was appointed to the board in April following Alderman Stephen Callahan’s resignation earlier that month. Prior to that, Wolfe served a decade as the town’s mayor before he resigned in 2018.
As part of the Press’ effort to help voters better know and understand the people running to represent them in local office, Wolfe recently answered a few questions about why he’s running for re-election, his priorities for his term and his thoughts on the biggest issue facing Jonesborough.
Wolfe and Alderwoman Virginia Causey are the only two qualified candidates for the board’s two open seats this election.
Why are you running for re-election?
The town of Jonesborough has a long history of big ideas and the kind of big projects that go along with them. We’ve always been able to accomplish great things working as a team. I’m running because I enjoy being part of that team and feel like I have something to contribute. It’s an exciting thing when you can work together to accomplish goals that improve quality of life and make an impact for generations!
Good things don’t happen by accident. When a new school opens, a park is refurbished or a street gets repaved, there are many steps involved in making that good thing happen. I’m very familiar with town operations and believe my experience and expertise can help us to continue to do good things for the people of Jonesborough.
What are your biggest priorities for another term in office?
We’ve grown a lot in the past few years and need to make sure that our infrastructure keeps up with the needs of our community. I’ve pushed for a greater emphasis on funding for sidewalks and road improvements in the new budget we just approved. We’ve also got an aging water plant that is quickly running out of room for expansion. The new water lines being extended into the county have helped us to focus on the reality that pretty soon we will need to dramatically upgrade our water plant in order to prepare for the expected growth during the next couple of decades.
We need to continue eliminating sewer pump stations on our sanitary sewer system by making gravity connections wherever possible. And, of course, we need to continue to upgrade the roads and intersections of the town of Jonesborough.
I was particularly proud of the team effort that resulted in our employees getting a generous raise this budget year. Our folks work very hard and are dedicated to serving the people of Jonesborough and we owe them a big thank you! We must maintain this forward momentum on pay. We are nothing and can accomplish nothing without our dedicated and awesome staff and they need to know we have their back during these tough economic times.
What do you think is the biggest issue facing Jonesborough?
The biggest challenge to just about any company these days is to attract and keep top talent in a highly competitive labor environment. The town of Jonesborough, along with many other local governments, has had this same difficulty. Finding and hiring highly talented people is just tough right now. We are so fortunate to have some very experienced and very long term department heads and supervisors on our staff.
They know their jobs well and do so much for our residents. As these folks move closer to retirement, however, we need to be very deliberate about succession planning and make sure that our pay plan allows us to compete for the best folks out there to maintain our high level of customer service. The taxpayers deserve nothing less. Government should be no different than the private sector when it comes to trying to achieve the best possible result for the citizens of Jonesborough.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.