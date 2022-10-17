Kelly Wolfe Swearing In

Wolfe

 Jonathan Roberts/Johnson City Press

After being appointed as an alderman earlier this year, former Jonesborough Mayor Kelly Wolfe is unopposed in seeking re-election to Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Wolfe was appointed to the board in April following Alderman Stephen Callahan’s resignation earlier that month. Prior to that, Wolfe served a decade as the town’s mayor before he resigned in 2018.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 

Tags

Recommended for you