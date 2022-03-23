Judge Robert Lincoln, the incumbent judge of the Washington County General Sessions Court, Part 1, has announced his re-election campaign.
Lincoln has been the Part 1 General Sessions Court judge for the past 24 years, having won the Republican primary and then the general election in 1998. Lincoln has been re-elected two times to the bench since 1998, in 2006 and 2014, for a total of three consecutive eight-year terms.
"I have proudly served the citizens of Washington County for 24 years as your General Sessions Court judge. Throughout my three terms on the bench, I have remained committed to upholding the law equitably and fairly, maintaining efficiency and fairness in the courtroom, and conducting myself both professionally and personally with integrity and respect for others," he said.
"I am proud of the impartial and efficient handling of cases that has been established by working closely with the other Washington County Sessions Court judges, and look forward to the opportunity to continue this path for another term."
Lincoln's experience includes handling all matters and cases that come before General Sessions Court. Lincoln has presided over thousands of criminal cases, which include all misdemeanors and preliminary hearings in felony cases. He has also presided over thousands of civil cases, including landlord/tenant disputes, debtor/creditor actions, property damage, personal injury, contractual disputes, orders of protection, and possessory actions. His experience includes handling hundreds of juvenile cases for Washington County, including delinquency, truancy, child custody and neglect, child support and visitation, and termination of parental rights.
An Eagle Scout himself, Lincoln has helped several high schools with the Boy Scout Mock Trial program, introducing students firsthand to the legal system. He has also been instrumental in the formation of the Washington County Mental Health Court, as well as the Washington County/Unicoi County Drug Court. Lincoln was awarded the McCain-Abernathy award for outstanding service and dedication to the children of Tennessee in 2018.
He received the Frank G. Clement community service award for his work combating mental health issues in East Tennessee. He is also past president of the Tennessee Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges for the State of Tennessee.
A lifelong resident of East Tennessee, Lincoln and his wife, Robin, have two daughters, Claire Lincoln Cross and Paige Lincoln. An active member of the community, Lincoln has been a past director of the Johnson City Rotary Club, a past deacon at First Presbyterian Church, and an active member of First Christian Church in Johnson City. Lincoln is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys fly fishing, hunting, skeet and trap shooting, water skiing and snow skiing.
Lincoln is running for re-election in the May 3 Republican primary and then in the August 4 general election.