David DW Cooper, owner of East Tennessee Hemp Co., filed his paperwork to run for election to Jonesborough's Board of Mayor and Aldermen, setting up a three-person race for the board's two open seats.
Cooper will face a stiff challenge to get elected, as he'll need to topple incumbents Virginia Causey and Kelly Wolfe. Jason Greenlee, who unsuccessfully ran for election to the BMA in 2020, did not return his petition and will not be on the ballot, according to the Washington County Election Commission's website.
Causey, who is seeking a second term, spent four decades working for Jonesborough before retiring in 2017. She was appointed to the BMA in 2018 following the sudden resignation of then-Mayor Kelly Wolfe.
Wolfe, who served as mayor for a decade before resigning in 2018, was appointed to the board earlier this year following the resignation of Stephen Callahan. Causey is the alderman who made the motion to appoint Wolfe to fill Callahan's expiring term in April. Her motion received unanimous support from the board.
Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest, seeking a third term as mayor, is running unopposed for the seat as he's done the last two elections.
