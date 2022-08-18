Vote space

A sign reminds voters where to go at the county's former early voting site at the Washington County Courthouse. 

 Robert Houk/johnson city press

David DW Cooper, owner of East Tennessee Hemp Co., filed his paperwork to run for election to Jonesborough's Board of Mayor and Aldermen, setting up a three-person race for the board's two open seats. 

Cooper will face a stiff challenge to get elected, as he'll need to topple incumbents Virginia Causey and Kelly Wolfe. Jason Greenlee, who unsuccessfully ran for election to the BMA in 2020, did not return his petition and will not be on the ballot, according to the Washington County Election Commission's website. 

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 

Tags

Recommended for you